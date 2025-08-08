Common Honors His Partner, Jennifer Hudson, Saying They're ‘Equally Yoked’

Getty

Rapper Common isn’t letting up when it comes to his girlfriend Jennifer Hudson. The Light rapper, who has publicly been with the Grammy-award winning singer since 2024, gushed over their relationship, which he called one of “the greatest blessings” during a recent episode of the “Mama I Made It!” podcast.

“That relationship is one of the greatest blessings and most important things in my life,” the artist told podcast host Samantha Chatman.”The friendship, the partnership, the life partnership, just the connection, it’s one of those things where you don’t know truly what true partnership and relationship is until you get there.”

He continued, “It’s like those things you pray for and you don’t get them until you’re ready. Whatever growing I had to do, it was the divine time in alignment when Jennifer and I started like being interested in each other.”

The couple were first rumored to be dating in 2022 when they were spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago. Both artists also collaborated on the thriller Breathe, released in early 2024.

Common, also known as Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., also praised his boo for her talent, which has earned her EGOT status —a rare accomplishment among many artists.

“It’s inspiring to have somebody who’s as talented and just soulful and gifted and can do all these different things and is one of the greatest vocalists of all time,” he said.

Hudson and Lynn have many things in common, from artistry to being Chicago natives. For this reason, the 53-year-old described their relationship as “equally yoked.”

“When you get there, you recognize what it is. And I hold her up high and God willing, I keep praying for that–we just continue to be at our best with each other. I’ve traveled all over the world and I’ve been in relationships and met with, you know, they’ve been good relationships. I’m not taking away from anybody I’ve dated before. But, this Chicago woman–[there’s] something there like that we … we can relate to certain things.”

We don’t know if wedding bells are in the couple’s future, but the rapper did say in a past interview that if he were to tie the knot, it would be to Ms. Hudson.