Kimora Lee Simmons Has Stepped In As A Mother Figure To The Combs Twins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: (L-R) Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Christian Combs, Jessie James Combs, and D’Lila Star Combs attend the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

D’Lila and Jessie Combs suffered an immeasurable loss when their mom, Kim Porter, died in 2018 from pneumonia. In the time since, they’ve also lost the presence of their father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is serving a more than four-year sentence in prison for prostitution-related charges. Luckily, they’ve found a soft landing in loved ones who have taken them under their wing. Kimora Lee Simmons, who was close friends with the late model, is now a mother figure to the twins.

The Baby Phat founder has chosen to play a more prominent role in their lives, especially since their father was arrested in September of 2024 and later charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

On a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the entrepreneur, who was there to promote her E! show, Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, explained her role.

“I have my kids, and then I have kids on the side,” Simmons said. “I have a stepdaughter, well, an additional daughter. I have another son, bonus son, who’s on the show, Jaden, another one who’s just been with us for many, many years. One of my friends who passed away, Kim Porter, I have all of her kids. Even though some of them are adults, but some of them are 18, twins.”

It can be a lot to take on, but she’s not completely alone.

“I have a lot of help. It takes a village,” she said. “I have godmoms and aunties and friends…It’s really a village of women. I’m supported by women.”

Simmons is currently a biological mom to five kids. The 50-year-old has adult daughters Aoki and Ming with her ex-husband Russell Simmons, Kenzo with former partner Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe with ex-husband Tim Leissner. She also has a son, Gary, whom she adopted when he was 10 years old. “There’s no co-parenting,” she shared on Today. “The kids are with me every day primarily.”

As for the Combs twins, Simmons said, “They’re with me. I just got off the phone with them! I’m a lot of people’s mom.”

The twins have been resilient since their mom passed and seem to be taking life by the horns. They stunned at prom earlier this year and graduated from Sierra Canyon High School in May.

In addition to Simmons, the twins have been receiving immense support from their brothers, Quincy Brown, Justin Combs, and Christian Combs, to help them navigate their late teen years and early adulthood. Porter’s best friend, Lawanda “Lala” Lane, based in Los Angeles, also stepped in to care for the girls last year while Diddy was awaiting trial.

Since graduating, D’Lila and Jessie have been building their careers as models, following in their mother’s footsteps. In September, they walked the runway during Ellaé Lisqué’s 10th anniversary show. And during an interview with Galore magazine back in 2023 for a cover story, the twins shared where they see themselves once they turn 21.

“At 21, we see ourselves being very successful with our billion-dollar brand and having a skyrocketing modeling career,” they said.

“We aim to create our own path,” they added, “leveraging our individuality and talents to redefine our legacy in fashion, beauty, and business.”