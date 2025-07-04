Coi Leray Debuts Adorable Daughter Miyoco In First-Ever Baby Photos

Getty

Coi Leray is now a girl mom, and the artist decided to share a glimpse of the little lady in her life, baby Miyoco. In an Instagram story, the 28-year-old shared two separate pictures of her daughter, who has a head full of jet-black hair, snuggled up, and she was even holding her mama’s finger in one of the photos.

Coi broke the news that she was entering motherhood in January on Instagram.

“I’m a rock star mommy 💋🥹 we ready for 2025 🖤,” Leray captioned the post.

The TWINNEM artist had her first child with rapper Trippie Redd and shared the news on June 16.

She also shared the story behind finding out she was having her first child.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was feeling sick, and I missed my period, so I took a pregnancy test, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” she told the outlet, adding, “I was excited.”

Leray also added that the timing of her pregnancy felt right. “I’m getting older now, and I think God’s time is always on time. The first person I told was the father of my child. It was a great moment we shared, and it was exciting,” she said.

Getting pregnant also gave the artist a new perspective on life and motivation to become the best version of herself.

“I have so many things to be happy about,” she continued. “I’m about to be a new mom, about to have a little girl. So, she gives me a whole different type of new motivation. I have to be strong, and I have to understand that there’s going to be a lot of things that happen in life, but at the end of the day, I have someone now that I have to raise who’s going to look up to me, and I want to be able to set an example.”

During an interview with The Shade Room, Coi explained why she chose the name Miyoco. One of her friends mentioned the name, and after learning its meaning, she was sold.

In Japanese, ‘miyo’ means beautiful, while ‘ko’ means child or generation.

“It also kind of has me and her father’s name kind of tied together,” the artist told The Shade Room.

Motherhood looks good on the new parent, and we look forward to seeing her rock this new challenge.