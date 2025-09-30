'She Brings Me Peace': Donovan Mitchell Says Engagement To Coco Jones Is ‘A Blessing’

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Donovan Mitchell is gushing over his wife-to-be, Coco Jones, and we are here for it. The NBA star, 29, spoke to reporters during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ team media day this week and shared his feelings about the singer.

“Man, that’s my dog. I love her to death,” he said. “She’s amazing. She’s an amazing human being. She brings me peace,” he continued, before sharing that he had an opportunity to spend some time with Jones on her “Why Not More?” tour during the NBA offseason, a series of shows that began in May and recently concluded.

“Getting to spend time with her on tour was something that was very unique ’cause you realize that she travels and works just as hard as we do,” Mitchell explained, adding that Jones was up late nights working on the tour bus.

“She’s a special human and you see it in her work, and to be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing. So, I’m grateful.”

The gorgeous couple announced their engagement on July 1, 2025, after keeping their two-year relationship private but not secret. The singer made a simple announcement that her status was about to change via an Instagram post. The said post was a gorgeous engagement photo of her and Mitchell kissing under the sun, with her hand placed on his chest, showcasing her iced-out ring finger. Mitchell gave fans a bit more by posting a video with an aerial view of the proposal in addition to the same photo as Jones.

In a joint statement, a rep for the soon-to-be-married couple shared news about the proposal.

“After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement,” the announcement read. “The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together.”

During those two years, the singer dodged media questions about her relationship, choosing to keep the details close to her chest. However, during an interview with The Breakfast Club in April, she said, “I’m happy, and that’s all I got to say about it.”

While we don’t know how these two lovebirds met, we do know fellow lovebirds Ciara and Russell Wilson had a hand in the proposal (they also helped singer Normani connect with her now-fiancé DK Metcalf, by the way).

“Ciara and I are so happy for you two lovebirds,” said Wilson in an Instagram story back in July. “Thanks for allowing us to plan this with you Spida.”

Mitchell and Jones seem to have found healthy love with one another and we’re looking forward to seeing them tie the knot!