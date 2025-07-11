Coco Jones And NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Are Engaged!

Coco Jones/Instagram

It’s official, our girl, Coco Jones, is off the market!

The songstress and entertainer shared her special news with her fans on Instagram by posting a beautiful photo of her and her beau, NBA star of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell. The image highlights her hand pointed at the camera to display her gorgeous engagement ring, kissing Mitchell simultaneously.

The following slide shows a beautiful drone video of the couple in an undisclosed tropical location, walking hand in hand, and then Mitchell suddenly drops down on one knee to propose to Jones.

Elated, the singer eagerly accepted his sweet proposal. The couple posted the same image and video to their respective Instagram accounts. In minutes, the internet took to congratulating them, including their celebrity friends, like Russell Wilson. The noted athlete shared under Mitchell’s post, “My Dawggg!!! @spidadmitchell Congrats King! Congrats @cocojones!!! Me and @Ciara are so happy for y’all!”

While his wife and friend of Jones, Ciara said, “Yaaaaaayy!! So happy for you guys! ❤️🙌🏽.” WNBA star, Angel Reese said the following, “stopppp🥺😍CONGRATS SIS!”

The couple have been linked together since early 2024, but remained severely private about their relationship. However, Jones recently confirmed their relationship in an interview with Shannon Sharpe on an episode of Club Shay Shay in March 2025.

When Sharpe asked Jones about her being seen with Mitchell, the singer responded, “I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere. I’m happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too. I say some things and you can hear it on my album.”

She continued, "Secrecy is not what I prefer. I don't want to feel like I have to be somebody secret. I don't want to make anybody feel like they're mine. For me, I'm trying to protect myself, and I'm trying to protect my family and those I love, so I am more private."

We’re wishing these two lovebirds the best!