Coca-Cola and ESSENCE are back for Season 3 of If Not For My Girls, featuring our brand-new cast, singer and songwriter, Ari Lennox, choreographer and creator of the widely-popular dance movement, Queens N’ Lettos, Aliya Janell, and singer and songwriter, Sevyn Streeter!

Launching on Wed, November 3rd on Essence.com and social, this 4-episode video series, brings together a new cast of girlfriends each season, to share their stories, talk about pressing topics in their lives, and truly celebrate the power, bond, and friendship of Black women.

Chatting about everything from love and relationships, DM sliding, speaking up and being an assertive Black woman, colorism, to priceless gems that they received from amazing, Black women in their lives, this convo is uplifting, empowering and fun, but also undeniably real.

Grab your girlfriends and join us every Wednesday in November for Season 3 of If Not For My Girls!

Trust us. You do not want to miss this!