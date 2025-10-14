Claressa Shields Says Don’t Let The Muscles Fool You — She’s Submissive To Papoose

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Claressa Shields and Papoose attend CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Boxing champ Claressa Shields reserves flexing her muscles for the ring. When she’s with her boyfriend, rapper Papoose, the boxing champ is submissive, she said in a recent social media live.

“I talk to my man like a king,” she said on livestream. “Don’t ever get it messed up, baby. I may have the muscles,” she continued, moving back to show her body in the camera’s view. “And I may know how to fight, but I’m very submissive to my man.”

Shields makes it known that her man is the best thing since sliced bread every chance she gets, and it was no different this time around. The 30-year-old athlete made it clear that she has a good partner, and that’s why he gets to experience the submissive side of her.

“‘My man’s a good man. You know, he takes very good care of me,” she continued, adding that she still gets “smart” with him from time to time.

“But other than that, I talk to Pap like he’s a king, even when we argue, still king treatment,” she concluded.

The couple recently celebrated one year of dating, a milestone they both seemed excited about.

“Happy 1 year anniversary @papoose! 365 days of love with my favorite person,” Shields wrote on Instagram, accompanied by heart-eyed emojis. “You’ve been my rock, guiding me through the ups and downs. Thanks for being my partner in crime, for the laughter, advice, and endless love. You’re one of a kind! Cheers to many more!”

However, some fans aren’t as supportive of their relationship, considering Papoose is still legally married to rapper Remy Ma. Their divorce is pending. The former couple married in 2008 and allegedly separated sometime in 2024. Despite the occasional comments, Shields remains focused on the life they’re building together and hopeful for the future. She has alluded to wanting kids with him, which caused quite the stir in September.

“I can’t wait to get pregnant, you heaux[sic] gonna be so mad. Going to be crying in the car, punching the steering wheel crying,” Shields wrote on Twitter, now known as X. “The magic number is 4…. I want 4 kids.”

Papoose currently has a daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, with Remy Ma, and three other children from previous relationships. We’ll be on standby and ready to congratulate the couple if they do eventually start their own family. In the meantime, if she’s happy, we’re happy for her!