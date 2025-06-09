Ciara Urges Jim Jones To Marry Longtime Girlfriend, Chrissy Lampkin: ‘Seal It Properly’

Getty

Artist Ciara had a word to share with Jim Jones about his longtime relationship with Chrissy Lampkin. During a run-in with the rapper at a BET event, Ciara told Jones, she had something to share with him and hoped he wouldn’t ‘get mad at her’ and wasn’t sure how he’d feel about it.

“Ya’ll have lived life in every capacity anyone could live it in,” she said regarding the We Fly High rapper and Lampkin. “You’re living like you’ve already done it, so let’s just seal it properly because you know what? She deserves it. You deserve it. Why not?”

Jones, 48, has been in a relationship with the reality TV star for about two decades.

“I look at yall and I’m like, they’re so, he is so fly, Chrissy is so beautiful and so dope and she holds you down, like down down down,” Ciara continued. “This is the spirit talking through me right here.”

She concluded, “When I see yall from a love perspective, yall touch so many people, it’s time. It’s time.”

Jones quietly nodded while Ciara expressed herself and thanked her for sharing what was in her heart when she was done.

“To give me them words of encouragement and words of advice, I really appreciate it,” he said.

Chrissy and Jim have had a very public love story over the years, especially since a chunk of it played out on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” On episode six of the first season of the show back in 2011, Lampkin went against the grain and proposed to Jim. The rapper proposed in the following season, but till date the couple never made it down the aisle.

In 2020, Chrissy shared that marriage was no longer a priority, but it’s unclear where she stands now.

“To be honest with you, it’s not a priority anymore,” she said. “Our relationship is in a good place. I thought that that was, like, the natural progression [to get engaged], but it’s not for everybody. So, we’re good right now.”

That said, they remain a close unit and even celebrated Lampkin’s 54th birthday in April, with the rapper gifting her a Benz truck.