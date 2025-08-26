Ciara Says Critics Calling Russell Wilson ‘Corny’ Don’t Know Genuine Love

Getty

It’s no secret that some people refer to NFL player Russell Wilson as ‘corny,’ but his wife, Ciara, has a message for those individuals. During a trip to The Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne tha God asked the Goodies singer why she thinks people call her husband corny.

“I don’t even have to reply to that,” the 39-year-old said. “Why would I even respond to that, you know what I’m saying? I know what I know, and that’s all that matters,” Ciara said.

Mrs. Wilson then went on to praise the New York Giants quarterback adding that he’s “the most amazing human being you can know.”

“The smartest, most intelligent Black man that I have ever known, you know,” she said. “What you see with him is really who he is. So, it’s beautiful, it’s different.”

Wilson also gets called a ‘simp,’ which is slang for a man who is viewed as foolish for being submissive or overly catering to his woman. Charlamagne added that they’ve had discussions about why Russell gets placed into that box.

“Well, I think it depends on…well, who’s the man saying it?” Ciara replied. “I’m not gonna go down a specific lane, I’m just saying, who’s the man saying it?”

“It’s like someone’s saying the person doesn’t love someone, but have you ever loved someone right? Have you ever been loved right? So, sometimes, people, to me, speak out of pocket because they just don’t know,” she continued.

The artist doesn’t waste time being mad about people’s comments, but instead says “God bless them.”

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but we don’t have to live, I don’t have to live my life to prove anything to anybody,” said the Body Parts singer. “I think sometimes, too, people just have a perspective because of the way they see life.”

She concluded: “And that might just be their way, but, you know, to me, too bad for them if they want to live life a certain way and love people a certain way. Too bad for them.”

Russell and Ciara do a good job of blocking out the noise and living their best lives in their loving bubble. The couple has been married for over eight years now, since getting hitched in July 2016. They’re currently raising their four beautiful children–Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Amora Princess– and nurturing their thriving careers.