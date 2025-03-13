Ciara Shares How She Plans To Empower Her Daughters: 'I Always Want My Girls To Feel Valued'

Raising girls in a world where women are often treated as second-class citizens isn’t easy. However, Ciara is up for the task and doing everything she can to empower her young daughters. During an interview with Kindred by Parents for a new cover story, the singer shared how she plans to ensure her daughters Sienna, and Amora move through the world confidently.

“I always want my girls to feel valued, know that they can create their own self-worth, they’re in control of themselves and where they can in life. I want my girls to know that they’re not limited by their gender or the color of their skin,” the Goodies artist told Parents.

The multi-talented artist also plans to pass down wisdom she gained from her friend and makeup artist Yolanda Frederick that “you get more bees with honey than with salt.”

“I need to remind my girls to know when you are in the full essence of your honey and your sweetness, but also being firm and clear, you can make a lot happen in that space,” said the 39-year-old.

Sienna and Amora were born in April 2017 and December 2023 respectively. The superstar shares her daughters in addition to two sons with her longtime husband Russell Wilson. Speaking of which, Ciara shared how the men in her life—her NFL husband included—contribute to her empowerment and that of her girls.

“I’m so grateful for the love that’s in my household, how my husband loves me and how he loves all of our children, and especially how he loves our girls,” she said. “I’m a daddy’s girl, so my dad’s love was incredibly valuable for me..”

Ciara has married Russell Wilson since July 2016 when they tied the knot in Cheshire, England.