Ciara And Her Daughter Sienna Had The Sweetest Mini-Me Moment In Matching Suit And Tie Outfits

Ciara Wilson/Instagram

Ciara and her 8-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, recently turned heads at The Connie Orlando Foundation‘s Black Women in Music Dinner event in Los Angeles. The Goodies singer was an honoree at the event. The mother-daughter duo arrived at the event dressed in matching monochromatic suits and ties, exuding confidence and elegance on the red carpet. Sienna also had her moment to shine, striking a fierce solo pose for photographers with her hands on her hips.

Sienna, 8, wore her hair in adorable pigtails while Ciara wore a middle part with loose curls pulled back. During their red carpet appearance, Sienna partook in an interview and explained what she loves about her superstar mom.

“She’s very sweet, very funny, and very fun,” the eight-year-old said. The interviewer asked Ciara, 39, what it felt like to be an honoree at the event.

“I think it always feels good to feel love and to be amongst my peers and women that I also admire,” Ciara said. She continued, “It’s very inspiring, so I’m happy to be here.”

Arriving at the event in suits is a nod to Ciara’s vow to empower her daughters. During an interview with PEOPLE in March, the singer expanded on the importance of helping her girls build self-confidence.

“I always want my girls to feel valued, know that they can create their own self-worth, they’re in control of themselves, and where they can in life. I want my girls to know that they’re not limited by their gender or the color of their skin,” the Goodies artist told Parents.

The mother-of-four also wants her girls to lean into their feminine energy. “I need to remind my girls to know when you are in the full essence of your honey and your sweetness, but also being firm and clear, you can make a lot happen in that space,” said the 39-year-old.

It’s always refreshing to see moms spending quality time with each of their kids. The Body Party singer is also mother to daughter Amora and son Win whom she had with longtime husband Russell Wilson and Future Zahir who she had with rapper Future.

In 2015, Ciara began dating NFL quarterback Russell Wilson–the couple married in July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in England.