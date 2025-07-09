Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Getaway In Spain

Ciara and Russell Wilson have almost reached a decade of bold and beautiful Black love. The couple marked their 9-year anniversary by taking a trip to Spain. The singer was kind enough to share snippets of her luxurious trip to Spain via an Instagram post with a carousel of photos and videos.

“Spain, Actually 🫶🏽” the Goodies singer captioned the post, while also being sure to include a sweet note to her lover.

“Thank you, my love @dangerusswilson, for planning the best anniversary trip I could’ve asked for 🥰🫶🏽” she wrote in the comment section of her post.

The trip included a range of fun, relaxation, and adventure. Swimming, romantic dinners, jet skiing, dancing at the club, and cruising on yachts were all items on the celebrating couple’s itinerary.

Before sharing their anniversary trip, the WIlson’s expressed their love for one another and marked another year in the books online.

“9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love! God really is the best author! I thank Him for our love everyday! Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do. In your arms is my truest and safest place!” Ciara wrote in a caption under a post dedicated to her man “There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you! I’m so excited to keep loving you more each day! Happy Anniversary @DangeRussWilson here’s to forever more! I love you so much!”

The NFL player, who is no stranger to PDA and loving his lady out loud also penned a heart-tugging note to his wife for their anniversary.

“From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. Every day since has been a reflection of His grace—full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for. Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked…and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly. ❤️” the New York Giants quarterback wrote.

Ciara and Russell made their union legally binding when they got married in 2016 after meeting at a at a Wisconsin basketball game in 2015. They have since given birth to three beautiful children—Sienna, Win, and Amora Wilson. They also raise Ciara’s son Future Zahir Wilburn together. If Russell continues his mating calls, we may see another baby Wilson join the gang in the near future.

One thing both individuals have repeatedly stated over the years is that they knew early on that they were one another’s person. It’s beautiful to witness their love continue waxing strong for almost a decade now—happy anniversary to the Wilsons!