Actor and comedian Chris Rock waited until he was 55 years old to do a number a few things. That includes learning how to swim and getting his first tattoo, the latter of which, he didn’t do alone.

“I got a tattoo with my daughter,” the Spiral star shared in an interview with Live With Kelly and Ryan of getting tatted up with oldest daughter, Lola. “My daughter turned 18. She wanted a tattoo and she said, ‘I want you to come with me because I may go crazy. So if you come with me, I’ll be sane and I want you to get one, too.’ So we both got the [Jean-Michel] Basquiat tattoo, we got like the Basquiat crowns.”

He shared that his daughters are not little girls anymore, now 17 and 19.

“It’s crazy!” he said. “Lola’s out the house. Lola goes to school in Paris. She’s studying to be a documentary filmmaker, which means I’m going to be lending her lots of money. And Zahra’s almost a senior. So Zahra’s got one more year, then she’s out the house. Then I’m free!”

Rock said that as his daughters experience adulthood and go out into the world to enjoy autonomy, he’s looking forward to doing the same.

“I already told Zahra, I said, when you go to college, you’re going to get one holiday where I’m actually here. I’ll be here Thanksgiving, but Christmas? I could be anywhere. You’re going to knock on the door, it’s going to be a new family. Like when Dan Aykroyd came back to his house in Trading Places. Like, who are you?”

The star’s daughters are from his nearly 20-year marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock. The pair married in 1996 before calling it quits in 2014. The divorce was finalized in 2016. Rock owns a home not far from where his ex lives in order to remain close by for their daughters.