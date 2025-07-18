Chloe Bailey Returns To Her Happy Place, St. Lucia — And She’s Glowing

Chloe Bailey/Instagram

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Chloe Bailey is back in St. Lucia living it up once again. The 27-year-old shared images from her latest trip to the island and she appears to be having the time of her life.

“Was gonna save for a dump but f it, ima post in real time 🌤️,” Bailey wrote in a caption under her Instagram post. The singer did everything from posing in a black bikini under a stunning waterfall, hiking in the jungle, and taking a dip in the pool with the beautiful St. Lucian landscape in the background.

Chloe is no stranger to St. Lucia, she spends a noticeable amount of time on the Caribbean island. Just in May, the singer was on the island with her sister, Halle Bailey and her nephew Halo soaking up the sun.

In 2024, the singer said she found solace, acceptance, and creativity in St. Lucia. The Have Mercy artist spent time on the island while recording her sophomore album Trouble in Paradise.

In a Hello Beautiful magazine cover story, Bailey opened up about why she’s so drawn to the island.

“I can walk around with no makeup, I can walk around loving my body, I can go to the ocean, truly just pray to God and thank him for the blessings that I have,” she said during the interview.

She continued, “And it reminds me that life isn’t all about what my career is. It’s not about outer validation but the inner peace. I just really wanted people to feel the peace and the love that this place has brought me, where it was able to open up my creative mind and my creative spirit to literally write my troubles away in paradise.”

Everyone deserves a safe space and it seems Ms. Bailey has found hers in St. Lucia.