Chlöe Bailey’s Newest Release? A Signature Hot Sauce With DoorDash

Matt Monath

When superstar singer Chlöe Bailey isn’t singing, working on her next album, or keeping her millions of fans entertained, she’s making boss moves. A most recent move is her partnership with on-demand food delivery service DoorDash.

Bailey is teaming up with the company to create their first custom hot sauce that’ll exclusively be available to DashPass members. The sauce will be available to DoorDash lovers on June 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Bailey’s hot sauce has a name — Make ‘Em Sweat — and it’s inspired by her blazing personality and hot music.

For all the hot sauce connoisseurs, the sauce is made with a whole lot of heat with a blend of ghost, peri peri, and cayenne peppers with a tomato base and chili sauce.

If you don’t use DoorDash often, you may not know what the DashPass is. It’s essentially DoorDash’s membership program. Perks include no delivery fees on your orders, five percent back on pickup orders, and access to one-of-a-kind menu options. The first 30 days are free, and then it costs $9.99 per month and students get access at $4.99 per month. You can also cancel anytime you like via their platform.

It’s nice to see Bailey growing and exploring different opportunities outside of music. She’s best known for being one half of the group Chloe x Halle with sister Halle Bailey. However, in 2021, she spread her wings and debuted as a solo artist. “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me” are two of the singers hit singles and she currently has an album in the works.