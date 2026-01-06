Chloe Bailey Checks Fan Commenting On Her Weight: ‘My Body Tea’

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Chloe Bailey is pretty good at drinking water, frolicking on a beach, and minding her business. But being in the limelight means having to check people from time to time. The singer started the new year with an Instagram live to interact with fans, when someone commented on her weight. The internet user remarked that Bailey was “getting big,” and that comment didn’t go unnoticed.

Bailey, 27, began by saying she had actually lost weight rather than gaining weight recently.

“And even if I was getting big, and? What about it?” the artist said while assembling furniture. “Why you talking about my body? What your body look like?”

The “Have Mercy” singer also asked the commenter to send pictures of their body so she could “judge” how they look, while adding that said person was attempting to “rage bait” her.

“Because I know my body tea,” Bailey said. “And I don’t even say that often, but the stress got my waist snatched.”

Bailey is often a target for criticism, whether it’s people commenting on her “doing too much,” forcing sexiness, or critiquing her body. She tends to respond gracefully but gets a little spicy when needed. This was a needed time.

In 2021, Bailey told actress Taraji P. Henson that she was often accused of “trying to sell sex” by online users. She also explained that she’s had curves since she was young and developed stretch marks by the age of 12. However, she built her confidence over time to the point where she felt comfortable posting photos that exuded that confidence online.

“And at first I was really getting sad about it,” she said. “But then I thought — why would I let that control my thoughts and feelings when I know it’s a lie? So I kind of had to give it not so much power. I’m not doing anything crazy; I’m just loving and appreciating my body, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Despite the singer embracing her body, she has shared that she’s dealt with body dysmorphia. While chatting with rapper Latto in 2023, she was vulnerable about the times she’s struggled with her self-perception.

“I think sometimes I have body dysmorphia because there’ll be times I look and I’ll feel way bigger than I was,” she said. “And I look back at pictures, I’m like, ‘Chloe, you were snatched.’ Even right now, I gained a couple pounds, and I’m like, ‘It looks good on me,’ instead of beating myself up about it, because I will.”

Who can’t relate? We appreciate the honesty and openness about her self-love journey. Bailey checking the internet troll is a reminder that every day is a good day to not comment on someone else’s body and mind your own.