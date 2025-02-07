Chloe Bailey, Brooke Bailey And India Love Are Being Romanced By Afrobeats’ Biggest Stars Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, and a dual citizenship may be on the horizon for stars like singer and actress Chloe Bailey, former Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey, and influencer India Love. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the three beauties have been spotted spending time with some pretty popular Afrobeats stars: Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Timaya, and Asake.

These budding romances are relatively new, having surfaced over the past couple of months, but they have the internet talking. Some speculate about how serious these connections are and whether they’re just for publicity, while others are swooning and calling the pairs couple goals.

With Afrobeats fast becoming a beloved genre infiltrating radios, clubs, and gatherings throughout the U.S., we just might be hearing a lot more about these stars’ love lives. Here is everything we know so far about these three couples and their budding romances.

Burna Boy And Chloe Bailey

Since we’re on the topic of Valentine’s Day, Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were recently spotted having an early love day celebration in Lagos. In a video posted by TheyBFDaily, the “Last Last” singer is icing out Bailey’s wrist with a brand new watch during a dinner with friends. She returns the favor with her own pricey timepiece for him.

The potential pair were also pretty affectionate in the videos as they held hands, exchanged flirty smiles, shared a peck on the lips and laughed with one another.

Bailey and Burna were first spotted hanging out in Lagos in December. Some fans scrambled to decipher whether the association was a real and serious one. Bailey didn’t help fans with that when she was questioned about their connection during a Breakfast Club interview in January. When the hosts asked the 26-year-old about the nature of her relationship with Burna Boy, she was tight-lipped, refusing to address the dating rumors. She simply said, “Well, I’m a grown woman…[and] he’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman. I had a great time in Nigeria.”

Judging by the recent footage, the artists seem to have genuine chemistry and may actually be building something serious, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Bailey hasn’t gone public with anyone since being in the limelight though she was previously linked to former Grownish co-star Diggy Simmons, footballer Memphis Depay, and rapper Gunna. Burna previously had a very public relationship with British artist Stefflon Don between 2019 and 2021.

Brooke Bailey and Timaya

Brooke Bailey, Basketball Wives star and owner of Glamour Genetics, seems to be dating Nigerian Afrobeats artist Timaya. The pair soft-launched their relationship during “Detty December” (a time of partying till the sun comes up in Lagos, Nigeria and Ghana to close out the year), which was coincidentally around the same time Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy took over headlines.

Bailey, 47, first posted an image with herself and the “Money” singer on Instagram. In the picture, the two were seen walking close to one another while heading to a private jet.

In a subsequent post, Brooke crafted a “My man, my man, my mannn” message on Instagram, praising Timaya for a successful show in his hometown.

“So proud of you, my love! 🖤 Watching you pour your heart and soul into giving back to your village with the 3rd Annual #timayatimaya #timayaday was nothing short of inspiring. From the stadium packed with love to the unforgettable performances that showcased incredible talent, you created a moment that will live on forever,” the caption read.

We’re glad to see this queen smiling and seemingly well cared for after losing her daughter in 2022. Bailey was previously married to Ronnie Holland.

Asake And India Love

Asake has experienced exponential career growth over the last few years and has managed to break through to the U.S. market with hits like “Lonely at the Top,” “Happiness,” and “Amapiano,” which was Grammy-nominated in 2024. The artist may have also found success in love as he’s been linked to online personality India Love.

The two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in one picture as they headed to dinner. In another image, the beauty was all smiles at the airport while holding dozens of roses and onto the musician. Since Asake is relatively new to the scene, we don’t know much about his dating history. However, Love was most recently linked to pro boxer Devin Haney. The two confirmed their romance back in the summer of 2021 but by 2023, she announced their split. These two haven’t done an official announcement, but after photos of them together began to come out in February, there are already plenty of Asake fans in Love’s comments calling her “our wife.”

Whatever the future holds for these couples, we know they’re certainly all going to have a great Valentine’s Day holiday.