Chloe And Halle Bailey Hit St. Lucia – With Baby Halo In The Mix

They may not be singing together right now, but Chloe and Halle Bailey still do everything else together, including taking a much-needed vacation. The sisters packed up their bags and headed to Chloe’s happy place, the island St. Lucia. But it wasn’t only a sister’s getaway. Halle brought along her one-year-old son, Halo, to enjoy some sun and sand (and sleep as photos would show). They stayed at the gorgeous Windjammer Landing resort, surrounded by clear blue waters and greenery. “This was our first sister trip in a minute and we both just wrapped our films, feeling more blessed than ever,” she wrote. Chloe also made it clear that the resort is a personal favorite for her.

“Feeling free in my home of St Lucia again!!!! oh how i missed you!!!” she wrote. “Thank you @windjammerlanding for always taking such great care of your girl.”

While on vacation, Halle opened up about something many women struggle with — postpartum weight gain. The 25-year-old singer, who sported swimsuits in her travel photos, hopped on Snapchat to discuss how she feels about her body after having a baby.

“Right now, currently, I am a little bit thicker than I usually am. And I don’t really know— I feel really insecure about it, a little bit. Because all my life, I have been, like, 120 pounds, really skinny. And then I had my baby. And then when I was breastfeeding, I lost a bunch of weight,” she said.

The Little Mermaid actress gave birth to her adorable twin Halo Granberry in December 2023 with rapper and YouTuber DDG. The former couple split up less than a year after having Halo. During her Snapchat talk, Bailey shared how her weight has fluctuated postpartum.

“So, I felt like my body sort of snapped back to where…I thought I did at the time, but it was still very off. Now that I’m 25, I just feel like, ‘Oh, the weight is sticking more. Okay.’ I haven’t had a lot of time—this is my first time taking a break. Like, being on this vacation with my sister, this is my first time I’m like taking a break. I was filming every day and being a mom to Halo every day. I didn’t have time anywhere between being on set and being with Halo to work out. So, I’m a little fluffy right now because I kind of fell off with my consistent workouts. But, I do feel a little insecure about it,” she explained.

Bailey then went on to share how a recent TikTok she made with her sister Chloe during the trip triggered some of her insecurities about her weight gain and body.

“Yesterday, me and Chloe, we were on the beach and we made a fun TikTok and I got a little bit insecure about it after. So, I had texted her and asked her, ‘Hey, can you just take it down because I feel really bad about my body,’” she shared. “Some people are asking, ‘Why is it deleted?’ It’s because of me. I was insecure about it and what people were saying about my body. I don’t know. I get in my head about stuff like that.”

The star then concluded that she is going to do the work to embrace her body and lean into self-love.

“But then, today, I’m like, ‘I’m going to feel better about myself.’ I’m not going to be too hard on myself because I’ve been working on a really cool f–king job that I just finished. Guys, I had a really great experience in New York. Now, I’m on vacation with my sister, and we’re celebrating, and we’re with my baby, and we’re having a good time. I’m not going to be so hard on myself,” she said. “So, my message for today that I’m telling myself, ‘Enjoy the moment. Don’t be too hard on yourself and let yourself live a little and have some fun.’”