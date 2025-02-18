Chilli Says Bible Study Changed Her Views On Marriage And Hints At Upcoming Wedding

Getty

Singer Chilli says marriage is in the works for her and actor Matthew Lawrence sometime “soon.” This is a big deal considering Chilli has been reluctant about getting married in the past. However, the singer had a perspective shift and shared what led to it during a chat with the 107.9 Atlanta’s Chosen Journey Show on February 13th.

The devout Jehovah’s Witness says studying the bible helped her warm up to the idea of marriage. “Before reading the Bible all the way through…I didn’t want to get married,” she explained. “I think it was really scary to me because I still, before reading the word understood that, you know, God created marriage. So, I mean, it’s serious. I took it that serious to not ever marry during those years of my life,” she added, also admitting that she believed a marriage would end in divorce.

“A lot of people go into it for the wrong reasons,” she added. “But when you learn what God designed marriage to be, it gives you a whole new perspective.”

Lawrence and Chilli, who started dating late 2022, have both been open about their desire to build a life together. The TLC singer also dropped hints that the wedding is en route. When asked about when their potential wedding would be, the mother of one replied, “It’s coming soon,” with a smile. “We’re happy, and that’s all that matters,” the 53-year-old added.

The couple does indeed seem happy considering they have a few years under their belt now and still dote over one another.

In 2023, Chill, also known as Rozonda Thomas, said she knew Lawrence was ‘the one,’ and this must still be the case judging by the marriage talk. During an interview with PEOPLE at Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event, the singer said she loved “everything” about her man.

“I love him and I like him, and that’s important. That is so important. You know what I mean? I like everything about him, every little thing.”

While Thomas has never been married, she does have one son, named Tron Austin. He welcomed his first child, Lua, with his wife, Jeong Ah Wang in March 2024, making the singer a proud grandma.

We know Chilli will make a stunning bride and can’t wait to witness her nupitals!