Breaking Shells And Barriers: How Chef Jasmine Norton's Urban Oyster Is Redefining Black Culinary Excellence In Baltimore

I’ve never been a fan of oysters. I’ve tried them in New Orleans, Texas, and even here in Washington D.C.

That was of course, until I visited The Urban Oyster. During a recent trip to Baltimore for the CIAA basketball tournament, our group made a point to visit America’s first Black female-owned oyster bar, and you know what they say — ”when in Rome.”

I stand (or sit, while writing this) to say: I have been changed. The restaurant in question, is the brainchild of Chef Jasmine Norton and she offered us a glimpse into how traditional cuisine can be reimagined, and it was truly a testament to culinary innovation and historical recognition.

“Oysters are really contagious,” Norton explained. “With an oyster, the world is your oyster.”

This philosophy is evident in every dish that emerges from her kitchen. Because the goodness didn’t stop there. I tried the scallops, the short ribs, the tacos, the pizza and it was all delectable.

Norton’s journey to becoming a restaurateur wasn’t a straight line. “I worked in audio/visual before I started the business,” she revealed. “I worked in a hotel, putting together lobby bits and things like that. I enjoyed cooking on the side, and when I lost fulfillment in that space, I took a leap of faith.”

That leap has paid off tremendously. Since opening, The Urban Oyster has garnered national attention for its unique approach to oyster preparation. Our group was treated to dishes that defied the expectations I had walking into the experience – a delicious surprise that showcases Norton’s willingness to experiment beyond traditional preparations.

Norton shared her creative approach: “I’ve done oysters with deviled egg filling inside of the shell with a char-grilled oyster – we called it Humpty on the Half-Shell. When we cooked at the James Beard foundation, we did a char-grilled oyster called OB&J. It was an onion-bacon jam with goat cheese and fig glaze.”

And this creativity extends beyond oysters. The menu features a distinctive southern style collard greens and cabbage combo – two items that while individually unique, and staples in Black households, I’d never seen together. “Some of the recipes on the menu are family traditions, and that’s one of them,” Norton explained. “My mom makes collards and cabbage. She’s the one that makes them, actually, here.”

This familial connection runs deep at The Urban Oyster. Norton, Baltimore born and raised, views her restaurant as a vehicle for storytelling and education. She’s particularly focused on highlighting the often-overlooked connection between Black Americans and waterways.

“A lot of people don’t know that story about how we had a lot of involvement in harvesting oysters,” she said. “People like Thomas Downing… they don’t know about Thomas Downing and how he had a very elaborate oyster cellar restaurant in Brooklyn. A lot of people don’t know the truth about the history of the Chesapeake Bay.”

Norton’s mission extends beyond serving delicious food; she’s determined to change perceptions about Black cuisine. “I didn’t want it to be what we all know about African American cuisine. I felt like enough of us had that one locked. And I was like, ‘Let’s do something else,'” she explained. “We are so much more capable of other things. We exist in French cuisine, we exist in Italian. We’ve done it all, so I just want to push back a little more, like we can do more than soul food.”

This push for culinary diversity resonates throughout Baltimore’s emerging restaurant scene. The city, long known for its crab cakes and seafood, is experiencing a renaissance of sorts, with Black-owned establishments leading the charge.

The Garden Rooftop, another Black-owned gem, offers a sophisticated dining experience with panoramic views of the city. The restaurant combines contemporary American cuisine with global influences, creating a menu that reflects Baltimore’s diverse cultural landscape. The cocktail program also deserves special attention, featuring garden-inspired creations using fresh herbs and house-made infusions. The restaurant’s elegant atmosphere makes it a perfect spot for both casual gatherings and special occasions.

Across town, Yebo Kitchen introduces Baltimore to authentic Asian/American dishes with Southern influences from Chef Sammy Davis. The restaurant brings together flavors from across the African diaspora in a vibrant, community-focused space. With dishes ranging from Asian ribeye to modern interpretations of classic recipes, such as shrimp & grits, and pot pie, Yebo Kitchen offers Baltimore diners a culinary journey that you have to experience for yourself instead of taking my word for it.

These establishments, along with The Urban Oyster, represent a new chapter in Baltimore’s culinary story. They’re creating spaces where innovation meets tradition, changing the food narrative of the city.

As we concluded our visit to The Urban Oyster, Norton shared her vision for elevated dining experiences. “We wanted to introduce and offer elevated dining in ways that people don’t expect from Black restaurants,” she said. “We wanted people to enjoy a different experience with the dining experience here.”