‘America’s Test Kitchen’ And Culinary Star Elle Simone Scott Dies From Ovarian Cancer At 49

Boston, MA – August 27: Elle Simone Scott prepares food on set at America’s Test Kitchen on August 27, 2018. Scott has been working for America’s Test Kitchen for the past year as a test cook and stylist, where she prepares about 8 different foods for each set a day. (Photo by Michael Swensen/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Elle Simone Scott, the beloved chef, cookbook author, and pioneering television host, has died at the age of 49 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. A fierce advocate for representation in food media and food access, Scott reportedly passed on Jan. 5. The culinary artist is known for being the first Black woman to be a regular on the acclaimed PBS cooking show America’s Test Kitchen after joining in 2016. Her roles on the show over the years included test cook, host, and eventually executive editor.

The show shared the news of the chef’s passing on X, acknowledging it as a gutting loss.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share that our beloved colleague and friend, Elle Simone Scott, has passed away. We are still finding our words as we mourn the loss of an incredible human.”

Scott’s work and impact extended beyond the kitchen and into advocacy. She founded SheChef Inc. in 2013, a networking organization tasked with mentoring and empowering women of color building culinary careers. And she’s worked to save free school lunch for students across the United States.

She started her culinary career at the age of 28 after losing her job in social work, her home, and her car during the 2008 recession.

“The thought occurred to me, if I have to do something for the next 25 years of my life, it better be something I love,” Scott said in a 2019 interview. “The only thing I could think of was cooking. It was the one thing that brought me peace and joy.”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 14: Chef Elle Simone Scott speaks at a press conference organized to deliver 1.5 million petitions to the USDA to Save School Lunches on November 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Parents Together)

Since hearing about her passing, colleagues have shared heartfelt tributes, celebrating her warmth, creativity, and the lasting mark she left on the culinary world. Scott’s close friend, Carla Hall, shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram, affirming the indelible impact the culinary artist had on the food industry and beyond.

“At America’s Test Kitchen, Elle helped open doors that had long been closed—becoming one of the first Black women audiences saw in the test kitchen, and doing so with grace, authority, and joy,” the post read. “She didn’t just test recipes; she changed what representation looked like in food media.”

Hall continued, “Her voice mattered. Her work mattered. She mattered. Elle faced ovarian cancer with courage and honesty, using her platform to educate, advocate, and uplift even while fighting for her life. That kind of strength leaves a mark.”

Scott’s battle with cancer began in 2016 when she was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer. The TV host was open about her journey and became an advocate for the pervasive disease. She eventually went into remission before the cancer returned. The star was determined to leave a legacy, and she did just that throughout her life.

In addition to her advocacy work and TV presence, Scott was also a best-selling author of cookbooks, Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings, which was published in 2022, and Food Gifts: 150+ Irresistible Recipes for Crafting Personalized Presents, published in 2024.

“No more Black and brown girls — or any girls of color — will have to search for an image that makes them feel encouraged toward their cooking or TV dreams,” she told Food & Wine in 2019. “There’s no work if you’re not leaving a legacy. Otherwise, it’s self-serving, and once you’re gone, it’s gone.”