OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a hot-button topic in our current zeitgeist. ChatGPT is an AI language model that has faced controversy and scrutiny about its potential for misuse, such as generating biased or incorrect information, academic cheating, and its impact on critical thinking.

Now, ChatGPT has entered a new era: offering therapy resources. Its feature, “Tailored Emotional Support Companion,” or “AI MindMate,” is described as a personal therapy platform with AI-driven empathy and understanding and designed to offer customized emotional support with the hopes of making mental health care accessible and personalized. As the new platform emerges, it leaves us with the question, Can AI really replace a therapist? Is it ethical?

Surprisingly enough, people are trying out the platform instead of going to a therapist for various reasons: they can’t afford therapy, it’s more accessible, and they can control the frequency of the visits. But is that the best decision, telling a robot your deepest and darkest secrets and insecurities? Probably not, but those factors aren’t stopping people seeking counseling and healing from trying it out, as their experiences have been extensively documented on TikTok.

So, should you share your feelings and frustrations with ChatGPT? This is a complex question for a licensed therapist like Nikki Clark McCoy, a licensed therapist and founder of Flourishing Minds. “As much as I would love for therapy and talking with someone to be the first choice, I know it’s not always the easiest choice to make for various reasons: fear, availability, affordability, and instant gratification. We live in a world where we want answers quickly, and AI is readily available 24/7. So I’ll say it depends on how you’re using it. ChatGPT can be a great tool for processing thoughts, gaining perspective, and brainstorming solutions. It can offer coping strategies and prompts—like journaling with feedback. However, it’s not a replacement for human connection or professional therapy,” she says.

She believes that if you’re using it to supplement your self-reflection, gain clarity, or vent in a way that helps you regulate emotions, then yes, that can be healthy. But if it’s replacing honest conversations with trusted people or professional support when needed might not be the best long-term approach.

While utilizing AI regarding your thoughts and emotions wouldn’t be McCoy’s first choice, this is where we are regarding AI, technology, and the World Wide Web. It’s all about balance. “If it helps you feel lighter, more understood, or more transparent about your emotions, that’s a good sign. But find yourself avoiding real-world emotional connections or relying too much on AI for deep emotional processing. It might be worth checking in, being honest with yourself, and even a mental health professional for additional support,” she says.

Psychotherapist Meghan Watson says talking to ChatGPT about feelings can be helpful and complicated. Here are some things you might want to consider before you share your deepest and darkest, according to Watson:

AI can be a judgment-free outlet, offering a space to vent, organize thoughts, or gain new perspectives. In some ways, it’s like a journal that talks back—an archive of curiosities and questions. For some, it might even feel like a safe way to practice self-expression.

It lacks true emotional presence. While ChatGPT can validate feelings and reframe thoughts, it doesn’t feel like it is with you. Unlike a trusted friend or therapist, it won’t pick up on tone, body language, or what’s left unsaid. The illusion of reciprocity can make it feel comforting, but emotional depth thrives in human connection.

Over-reliance can be a risk. If someone turns to AI as their primary emotional outlet, it might reinforce avoidance of deeper self-reflection or paying attention to real-world relationships. Processing feelings with people builds relational resilience.

Privacy risks. OpenAI does collect data to improve the Chat GPT model. If you wouldn’t want something on a company server, it’s worth thinking twice before sharing it with Chat GPT. AI isn’t a completely private journal, and for deeply personal topics, a more secure, human-centered space is always the better choice for sharing your most private thoughts and feelings.

AI is a tool, not a therapist. It can help organize thoughts before therapy, brainstorm solutions, craft schedules and plan trips, or even explore your emotions in a structured or logic-based way. But it’s not a substitute for real-time human support. The key is balance—using AI as a supplement and a tool, not a replacement for authentic connection.