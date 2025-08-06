Chantel Christie Calls Her Mom Her ‘First Bully’ — Then Admits Her Part In Their Brawl

Getty

Chantel Christie and her mom, Jackie Christie, had a viral moment that had the internet spinning in late July. The mother and daughter had a physical fight that began with Chantel pushing Jackie during a heated moment. In an exclusive interview with Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast, Chantel opened up about the altercation and her relationship with the Basketball Wives star.

Many internet users witnessed the altercation, but don’t have a full understanding of the ongoing conflict in their relationship. However, many saw tensions rise between the two during season 12 of Basketball Wives.

“When I got to that door, I could have and should have turned around and walked out of it, one thousand percent,” she said. “When I saw in real life, outside of these cameras, you’re not going to take accountability. I’m toe-to-toe with who I feel like was my first bully. And I’m not backing down. I don’t, I don’t. Something in me just, I was spiraling.”

Chantel explained that at that moment, it wasn’t about childhood pain – she wanted her mom to take accountability; however, things didn’t unfold that way.

“You called me up here to literally play into whatever narrative it is that you want these viewers to go with and send me on my way. We’re not going to get to any real resolution here. We’re not going to get to the nitty-gritty of how we got to that point this season,” she added.

The TV personality also clarified that her mom didn’t hit her (although she did attempt to), which is the narrative that was circulating online.

“She balled up her fist and tried to aim for my head, but because I ducked out the way, I fell into the cameraman. That’s how the finger ended up bleeding.” She continued, “I think that it morphed into, ‘She really put her hands on me,’ because I was just in disbelief that you balled up your fist and tried to aim for my head like I was a stranger in the street.”

Jackie swinging at Chantel was triggering, considering she’s battling a brain aneurysm, which she learned about at the age of 27.

“My family knows. Jackie knows,” she said. “So when you, my own mother, swing at my head, that’s not just triggering. That’s life-threatening.”

Some fans questioned why Chantel came on as a Basketball Wives cast member, especially if she had such intense conflict with Jackie. The mom said she turned down requests to be a part of the show multiple times adding that her husband and father, former NBA player Doug Christie, said it may not be the best idea. However, Jackie encouraged her to come on board.

“I didn’t come into this season to fight my mama. But I also didn’t come here to lie for her either,” she concluded.