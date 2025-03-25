Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux Enjoy A Romantic Weekend Getaway In Jamaica

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux are enjoying their first year of marriage and keeping things fresh. The couple recently took a trip to Jamaica to spend quality time together.

“Our weekend get away ❤️ Jamaica 🇯🇲😊✌🏽” the supermodel wrote in a caption on Instagram.

The 34-year-old shared a few images from their vacation, which included her looking trim in a black one-piece bikini and having a wholesome breakfast. The model also shared some items from her new home goods collection Chasa.

The couple clearly have fun together–in another post, Chanel posted an adorable video of her having a solo disco party to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and her husband joining in.

“Disco party in Villa 214 🪩🎶👙Some days I just can’t help myself 💃🏾🕺🏼My hubby, walked in on me and joined the fun 🤩 He is always there to hype me up 🙌🏾”

The couple has been together since 2022, when they met at a Miami nightclub. They debuted their relationship at Coachella that same year. On February 24, 2024, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Anguilla on a yacht and celebrated by island hopping in the Caribbean Sea.

“We planned the wedding the way we desired—doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family,” Chanel told Vogue. “This was our ideal, dream day. A handful of people attended the wedding—including my best friend and soul sister, Heidy De la Rosa—and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea.”

Time flies, as the couple already celebrated a year of being together. Back in February, the NFL player shared a sweet anniversary post on Instagram celebrating their union.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since we eloped ⚓️Happy Anniversary, Baby 🎉 1 year down a life time to go ♾️❤️🙏🏾 🎥 @goodencinema 📸@corbingurkin,” Godchaux, 30, wrote.

“1 year down with a LIFETIME TO GO🙌🏾❤️🫶🏾🙏🏾😘,” he continued in the comments.

Godchaux and Iman have a beautiful blended family and share one child–Capri Summer Godchaux, born in 2023. Iman also has two daughters, Cali, born in 2018, and Cassie, born in 2019, with her ex-husband Sterling Shepard. Godchaux has a son, Davon Godchaux II, whom he welcomed in 2016.