Chanel Iman Is Having The Sweetest Mommy-And-Me Getaway With Her 7-Month-Old Daughter In The Caribbean

Chanel Iman, 33, just turned the idea of spending quality time with each of your kids upside down. The model is currently living it up on a mommy-and-me trip with her youngest daughter, Capri Summer Godchaux, in the Caribbean country of Antigua and Barbuda.

“My element & My Peace 🐚🌊☀️ Special little moments Capri and I will cherish forever ❤️🙏🏽📍Jumby Bay Island 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda,” she wrote in a caption under the most adorable reel of special moments from their vacation. Some of the moments included Capri sleeping, playing in the sand, and being a passenger princess in the backseat of a bicycle.

Iman also shared another post with herself and baby Capri rocking pink swimwear.

“Our quick little getaway,” the model wrote in a caption under the images.

The model has two other daughters, Cassie and Cali, who she shares with ex-husband Sterling Shepard. They were married from 2018 to 2022. Godchaux also has a 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Capri is the first child of Iman and NFL player Davon Godchaux. She was born in September 2023 and the parents shared their excitement on Instagram at the time.

“One of the greatest gift [sic] in life is bringing you into this world👼🏽 We love you so much Capri,” Iman said in an Instagram post sharing the news of her arrival.

Capri’s parents became Instagram official in 2022 and got engaged in May 2023 during a vacation in Capri, Italy (Could it be a possible reason for their daughter’s name?). In February 2024, the pair married in an unconventional and intimate wedding on a yacht in Anguilla.