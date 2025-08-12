Chance The Rapper Reveals How Co-Parenting Has Changed After Divorce

Getty

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announced they were separated last April after around six years of marriage. Although their love story has come to an end, they continue to co-parent their two children Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5.

The rapper was a recent guest on CBS Morning to promote his long awaited sophomore album Star Line. During the interview, renowned co-host Gayle King asked the 32-year-old how his relationship with his ex-wife is faring.

“She’s good. Hey Kirsten! And hey, Kensli and Marli,” the artist said to the camera. “You know, family is one of the biggest things for me, for her, for my kids, for my mom and dad. So I think the most important thing for anybody that’s having to navigate that is making sure you keep an environment for the kids where they understand that’s the priority.”

The former couple first locked eyes when they were kids but didn’t reconnect until years later. In 2012, they reconnected at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, and by 2013, during their late teens they were an item. On July 4, 2018 the former couple got engaged and got hitched the following year at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

It’s no surprise that Chance still speaks highly of Kirsten–during the course of their relationship the two kept their romance private and doted over one another when they did make public comments on their relationship.

The wrote a song on his album titled “Space and Time” inspired by his break up with Corley. When King asked about the song, he went into detail about the song concept and lyrics.

“I think it’s a very personal song about, you know, what we were just talking about, navigating that relationship with the mother of my children,” he said.

He continued, “I love to build a larger story. So it kind of reads as like a epic like The Odyssey or anybody that’s like a seafaring or adventurous character in a book. They go out on the search for some sort of success or thing that they value and then they find that the thing that they value the most they might have left at home.”

Also known as Chancellor Johnathan Bennet, the Stars Out artist added the song is about

“just coming to terms with the fact that sometimes it’s best if you love somebody the most, you let them go and you let them grow.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in January and never spilled details about the root cause of the split. We’re glad they’ve been able to move on peacefully and are navigating their co-parenting relationship with mutual love and respect.