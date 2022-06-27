In Their Own Words: Celebrity Women Who’ve Shared Their Abortion Stories

John Fleenor via Getty Images

With the recent move to overturn Roe V. Wade, there is no longer the federal constitutional right to abortion that has been in place for close to 50 years. It takes away the ability of a woman to make decisions about her own body in many states in the country. The response to this decision made by the Supreme Court has been met with great anger, disappointment and sadness. It has also shed a light on stories of women from all walks of life who made the decision to have an abortion because it was the best one for where they were at a certain time in their life. That includes well-known women. Had they not had the ability to make that choice for themselves, their lives would be very different.

Many celebrity women have opened up about their experiences, whether in books, interviews or on social media. One woman shared her experience making the decision on reality TV. See, in their own words, their stories, how they came to their decision and felt about it, and their strength.