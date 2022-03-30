These Celebrity-Owned Wellness Brands Are Helping Us Ramp Up Our Self-Care Routines

On the heels of a tumultuous few years, we’re all in need of some TLC. Our favorite celebrities are no different. Recently, we’ve seen many of our key players in the entertainment industry pivot, and launch their own wellness beauty brands that will help illuminate our paths to consummate self-care.

Fortunately, these products are just as good as their founders. Here are some celeb-owned wellness brands that are making it easy to take it easier on ourselves.

01 Suncare – Naomi Osaka’s Kinlo At this point in her life, the tennis star knows a thing or two about protecting her skin against harsh UV rays while competing on some of the world’s largest outdoor courts. Like many of us, after years playing under the beaming hot sun, SPF was never top-of-mind for Naomi Osaka because she assumed her melanin-rich skin was immune to sun damage. In an effort to promote awareness of sun protection among the black community, Osaka launched Kinlo. The line consists of SPF 50+ facial sunscreen, enriching lip balm and pure hydrating coconut oil for the face and body. Getty Images 02 Skincare – SKN by Lori Harvey The IT-girl recently released her skincare line after being lauded for flawless skin. SKN by LH, a sensitive skin-safe brand that proudly tauts a simple, five-step routine to simplify your skincare process. Harvey offers a 5-step system which includes a Goji Berry Cleanser, specialized hydrating toner, a scrum enriched with Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Botanical, Peptide Complex Eye Cream and a luxe moisturizer. 03 Haircare – Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern There are so many things to love about Tracee Ellis Ross, but what’s always topped our list is her healthy head of curls. The talented actress launched her haircare line Pattern a few years ago, designed to focus on the use of quality ingredients to nourish each strand of Black hair. An instant hit, the line is now carried at Ulta stores and has received praise from customers. 04 Bodycare – Toni Braxton’s Nude Sugar Toni Braxton is as known for her signature husky vocals as she is for her sex appeal. So, it only makes sense that she ventures into an area that helps celebrate our sensuality: bodycare. Nude Sugar, launched in 2021, has nine introductory products—two body creams sold at $45 each, “The Creém,” which tauts Nude Sugar’s signature scent of Peruvian lime, orange blossom, creamy vanilla, tonka milk, honeyed musk, and golden amber and the “Luminous Splendor.” The full line is sold for Ulta Beauty.