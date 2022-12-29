A Recap of The Biggest Celebrity Marriages And Breakups In 2022

It’s the end of the year, and we have watched many of our favorite celebrity couples grow in love. Some made it down the aisle after months or years of engagement and watching them exchange vows was worth the wait. On the other hand, some famous couples decided they didn’t want to do life together anymore and ended their love affair. A few of these breakups shocked fans, and others were arguably predictable.
Although we live in a society that celebrates marriage and frowns on divorce, both mark new beginnings. As long as there is life, there is a chance to heal, love again, or grow the love you already have. That said, trying to maintain a healthy, loving relationship with millions of people watching can’t be easy, so hats off to celebrity couples for trying, no matter the outcome.
As we close chapter 2022 in a matter of days, it’s only right we highlight some of the biggest marriages and breakups that happened from January to December.
01
Porsha And Simon Guobadia
One of the grandest love stories we saw play out this year was between Porsha Williams, 41, and Simon Guobadia, 58. The two got married in November in a lavish two-part wedding, and many of our favorite celebrities attended the event. We also saw the couple celebrate milestones leading up to the wedding, including Porsha’s Miami-style bachelorette party. The newlyweds met during the summer of 2020 and confirmed their engagement in May 2021.
Getty
02
Ashley And Michael Darby
The Real Housewives of Potomac quickly became a fan favorite. Ashley Darby, 34, and Michael Darby, 63, may have been one of the reasons. We watched their unconventional love story play out throughout the past seven seasons, getting a front-row seat to their highs and lows. The marriage ended on a low as Ashley confirmed the two separated after almost eight years and two children together in April. The TV personality is now dating actor Luke Gulbranson, and Michael may be back on the dating scene too.
Getty
03
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Empire star Gabourey Sidibe, 39, and her now husband Brandon Frankel, 37, secretly got hitched this year. Fans who may have been anticipating a white wedding might have been pleasantly or unpleasantly surprised by the news. Sidibe revealed that she is now a married woman on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in December. She and her husbae got married in their kitchen in 2021. The couple started dating in 2019 after meeting each other on a dating app and got engaged in 2020. The actress says they still plan to do a white wedding to make their parents happy.
Getty
04
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict
One-half of the Sister Sister duo had the internet shook when she announced she and her long-time husband and actor Cory Hardrict, 43, were ending their marriage after 14 years. In October, the couple released a statement saying they stated ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason. Mowry, 44, and Hardrict met in 1999 and walked down the aisle in 2006. They share two children they continue to co-parent: Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.
Getty
05
Da Brat And Jesseca “Judy” Dupart
It seems like a lifetime ago, but rapper Da Brat and entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart became one in February 2022. The couple got married in a fairytale-like wedding, and stars like: Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, singer Nivea, Eva Marcille, Rickey Smiley, Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward, Tokyo Vanity, Shamea Morton, and Da Brat’s big sister, actress LisaRaye were there. The Duparts met in 2019, got engaged in August 2021, and are now looking to extend their family.
Getty
06
Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Star, 55, and sports commentator, 52, seemed like the perfect match on paper and the show. They met in 2018 while taping an episode of the Steve Harvey show and engaged in 2019. The following year, during the pandemic, the TV personalities had a star-studded wedding. After two years of marriage, Cynthia and Mike are headed for divorce but remain friends.
Getty
07
Shaunie And Keion Henderson
Shaunie O’Neal, now known as Mrs. Henderson, gave love a second chance in 2022 and became a wife for the second time. The 48-year-old Basketball Wives star married pastor Keion Henderson, 41, in a private wedding ceremony in May at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club on the Eastern Caribbean island. Bishop T.D. Jakes officiated the wedding, and celebrities from Yolanda Adams to Evelyn Lozada were there. Shaunie and Keion began dating in 2020 and were connected through a mutual friend. Keion brings three daughters to their marriage, while Shaunie brings five to their blended family.
Getty
08
Miguel And Nazanin Mandi
This couple was the definition of young love, as they started dating when Nazanin Mandi was in her teens. They also seemed like a low-key and out-of-the-way couple, so it was surprising when the two announced their divorce this year for the second time. Miguel, 37, and Mandi said they were spitting for the first time in 2021 after 17 years of marriage. There was a glimmer of hope; however—the couple had a short stint in March when they reconciled and confirmed they were back together. By October, Mandi, 36, had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The actor and model recently shared that she had just purchased a home, symbolizing a fresh start.
Getty
09
Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay
This year was full of confessions, and Crystal Renay had a mouthful to say via social media. She announced that she and singer Ne-Yo split up after eight years of ‘lies and deception.’ Renay, 36, and Ne-Yo, 43, married in 2016 and share three children. This will be the second time the couple has publicly split. In 2020 they announced they were going their separate ways but got back together a few months later and renewed their vows in April 2022.
Getty
10
Toya Johnson And Robert Rushing
Toya Johnson, 39, remarried this year! In October, she married her sweetheart Robert Rushing, 35, in a glamorous wedding at Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Toya was previously married to her childhood sweetheart and rapper Lil Wayne. They got divorced in 2006 and share one child, Reginae Carter. Toya and Robert got engaged in 2019 and share a daughter named Reign, who is now four years old.