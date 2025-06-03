See Hendrix Hart And 5 Celebrity Teens Serve Prom Looks

Torrei Hart/Instagram

Prom season 2025 is in full swing, and that means your social media feed is likely full of dapper boys and dolled-up girls. From custom designer fits to sleek limousines and over-the-top entrances, teens are taking prom to A-list levels.

Prom represents a significant milestone as you’re on the cusp of completing the bulk of your schooling years and have likely done much maturing along the way. After putting in all the work, it’s befitting that teens get a night to look their best and celebrate their achievements. Some of these teens include celebrity children, many of whom we have witnessed grow from babies to late teens through our social media feeds. Whether they channeled Hollywood glam, streetwear chic, or full-on fairytale fantasy, these teens looked their best at their high school proms, and their celeb parents couldn’t be prouder.

Kevin And Torrei Hart’s Son Hendrix

Kevin and Torrei Hart’s youngest child, Hendrix, recently went to prom. The 17-year-old attended his junior prom and pulled up in a fitted black suit with embroidered detailing on the shoulders. He also had a beautiful date who wore a black dress on his arm to accompany him to the prom.

“That boy clean in @alexandermcqueen So proud of the amazing young man you are. A beautiful day to take your beauty to prom!!! #prom2025” Torrei wrote in an Instagram caption. His older sister, Heaven was also all smiles with him before he headed off to have a good night with his date.

Sean Combs’ Twin Daughters Jessie And D’lila

18-year-old Combs twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs went to their high school prom and will soon be off to college. Their fancy prom sendoff took place at the Harbor House bar in downtown Los Angeles.

The identical twins wore stunning red gowns, looked every bit of their late mother, Kim Porter, and both came with a prom date. The twins will also be headed to college in the fall—another cause for celebration.

LeBron James’ Youngest Son Bryce

Bryce James, the youngest son of basketball legend LeBron and Savannah James attended his school prom.

“🖤Prom 2025🖤This is really taking me out,” Savannah wrote in a caption of an Instagram post of Bryce getting ready for the event. In the images shared, Bryce, who is also a basketball player like his father, was surrounded by his parents and siblings who helped him get ready for the big night.

Marlo Hampton’s Nephew Michael

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Marlo Hampton has been serving as a caretaker for her nephews for several years now.

“Senior Prom Send-Off for Michael! Thank you to everyone who came out to support my baby without even being asked — it truly meant the world to me🤗. Even though y’all kept telling me to get out of the pictures (it wasn’t my prom, I know! lol🤣), a time was definitely had — and my baby brought home PROM KING 🏆🤴🏾!”

Dwayne Wade’s Daughter Zaya

Dwayne Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade attended her senior prom and wore a V-neck, thin-strapped gown to the event.

“Senior prom 🩶,” the 18-year-old captioned a series of classic black-and-white photos of her gorgeous prom look. Zaya recently turned 18 and had a lavish birthday ball to celebrate the milestone age.

The former NBA player showed his daughter love in the comment section, writing “We Love You.”

Usher And Tameka Foster’s Son Cinco

Singer Usher’s first born Cinco, also known as Usher Raymond V went to his high school prom. He was ushered off by his superstar dad, mother Tameka Foster, and stepmom Jenn Goicoechea. Cinco wore an all-black suit to prom and added his own personal touch with some leather gloves.