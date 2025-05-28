All The Celebrity Kids Who Are Graduating In 2025

Savannah James/Instagram

The kids are alright and getting grown! It’s hard to believe that some of our favorite celebrity kids are all grown up. Their parents can’t believe it either! While we don’t know them personally, it feels like we’ve watched them evolve, mature, and come into their own as individuals, outside of the shadow of their ultra-famous parents. From high school graduates to college alumni, these ambitious individuals are making their parents and loved ones proud, as well as us.

Natalia Bryant, Daughter of Kobe Bryant:

Natalia Bryant recently graduated from the University of Southern California, Summa Cum Laude and her mother couldn’t be prouder of her. She posted about the achievement on Instagram with the caption, “Legacy. ❤️ @nataliabryant ~thank you @jeaniebuss for making this milestone even more special. #LakersFamily #USCGRAD #CumLaude 🎓🎉”

Storm Reid:

Storm Reid, noted actor, also graduated from the University of Southern California, from the School of Dramatic Arts. She reflected on her achievement with the following caption on social media, “The past few months, everybody’s been asking how i feel about graduating. my answer? pray for me. well…your prayers worked. and i couldn’t thank the people who prayed for me enough. today i officially finished my undergrad at USC. there were so many times i didn’t think i’d make it. the finish line looked close, but felt so far. but with God? anything is possible. choosing USC was the best decision i could’ve made — it truly changed my life. i’m forever grateful and will forever FTFO. 4 years of trusting God. this right here is proof that miracles do happen. and now i ask y’all again… what do we call my success PLUS a degree?? ♥️ #USC #SDA #Classof25”

Lyric Chanel Anderson, Daughter of Tami Roman:

Lyric Chanel, daughter of actress and entrepreneur Tami Roman, recently graduated from law school at the University of Houston on Mother’s Day weekend. She wrote, “

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom ❤️ Mother’s Day and my law school graduation in one weekend…whew…that’s A LOT going on 🤣 Anyway, I’m so thankful for you & your constant love, support, guidance, and strength. You have taught me by example how to persevere! God knew I needed a strong woman like you as a mother, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love you, I’m thankful for you, and I hope today is filled with so much love, light, and happiness.”

Chade’ Johnson, Daughter of Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson:

Chad Johnson couldn’t be happier and prouder of his daughter, Chade’ Johnson, who graduated from Prairie View A&M and is an AKA.

Bryce James, Son of LeBron and Savannah James:

The youngest son of LeBron and Savannah James, Bryce, recently graduated high school. He’ll be attending the University of Arizona in the fall. Savannah James, a proud mother, took to social media to share her excitement, “Yesterday we celebrated @_justbryce as he walks into a new chapter of life!! 🎓✨So proud of you and all the hard work you’ve done to get to this point. This is only the beginning! Keep striving to be the absolute best version of you! Love you more than words can explain and so excited to see what the future has for you!! I love you Stink!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

The Combs Twins: Daughters of Sean Combs and Kim Porter

The Combs twins recently graduated from high school as well and are excited for their next endeavors.

London and Christian: Sons of Nivea and The Dream

Nivea and The Dream’s twin boys recently graduated from high school, and both of their parents were in attendance to congratulate them.

Kasseem Jr., Son of Swizz Beatz and Mashonda:

It takes a village! Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz threw Kasseem Jr. a fun pool party to celebrate his NYU graduation. In a recent video, Swizz Beatz, who shares Kasseem with ex Mashonda Tifrere, was seen sitting by the pool “DJing from the phone” at the pool party. “@yayachronicles gassed us up to let him have the graduation pool party 😮‍💨,” the music producer wrote in his own Instagram post. “I said yes because he’s been amazing and totally deserve it MR NYU 🙌🏽 I had the honor of playing lifeguard and the DJ from my phone 😂 “

Asia, Daughter of ​​Lela Rochon and Antoine Fuqua:

Asia recently graduated from the University of Southern California’s music program.