From Diapers To Dorms: These Celeb Kids Are Heading To College This Fall

US comedian actor producer Kevin Hart and his son Hendrix Hart attend the BET awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

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Parents spend almost two decades raising kids from infancy to young adulthood. One goal amongst the vast majority is to ensure they’re self-sufficient, well-rounded individuals. It can be twice as hard to achieve these goals as a parent when your kids grow up under the spotlight. Nonetheless, we’ve watched and covered multiple celeb kids go from diapers to caps and gowns over the years. This year, another wave of celeb babies turned young adults are college-bound and their parents couldn’t be prouder.

They’ll be studying a range of subjects, from sociology to criminology, and carving out their own paths as they transition out of their teen years. We’re excited to see where their journeys take them in coming years! Check out a growing list of Black celebrity children and the colleges they’re committing to.

Sara Marley

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley’s gorgeous daughter Sara is headed to the University of Miami in the fall! The senior plans on studying sociology during her time at the institution. The teen will be a legacy enrollee because the University of Miami is Rohan’s alma mater, and where his football career flourished.

“The next chapter after high school , of course it’s Tha University of Miami,” he wrote of Sara’s journey in a post last fall. “The place that shaped me long before you ever knew my name — a place filled with dreams, challenges, friendships, and moments that helped me become the person I am today. It’s my alma mater, and it holds a special corner of my heart @univmiami 🟩🟧”

He added, “I want to show it to you not because I expect you to follow my path, but because I want you to see where I learned to believe in myself. I want you to walk the same paths I once walked, feel the energy of possibility in the air, and know that you can build your own future wherever your heart leads you. We do bleed orange and green.”

Hendrix Hart

Kevin and Torrei Hart’s son, Hendrix, is also heading down South. Hendrix has committed to the University of Tennessee, set to be a part of the school’s track and field program, where he’ll be a sprinter. The comedian and father ecstatically shared the news on Instagram in a post.

“Proud of you son…. The sky is the limit!!!!!” Hart wrote. “Continue to raise your personal bar…. I can’t wait to see what you do next!!!! We all love you champ.” Kevin shared several images from a photo shoot where the teen posed in the Tennessee track uniform alongside his famous father and little brother, Kenzo.

This is the actor’s second child to leave the nest and go to college. In 2023, his eldest kid, Heaven Hart, whom he also shares with ex-wife Torrei, started undergraduate studies at Loyola Marymount University.

Heaven Epps

Rapper 2 Chainz and his wife Kesha Ward’s oldest daughter, Heaven Epps, will be attending Howard University in the fall. The 17-year-old has been accepted into the school’s criminology program as part of the class of 2030.

“I’m so proud of you, Heaven. You are truly a sweetheart,” Ward wrote on Instagram on a post of the teen sitting in a room adorned with Bison memorabilia. “You have given me nothing but joy these wonderful 17 years on this earth, and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. I’m also so grateful He surrounded you with such amazing friends who came over and decorated for you. We love you, Heaven💜🦬.”

More to come!