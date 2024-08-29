Back To School 2024: Sweet Photos Of Black Celebrity Kids On Their First Day

The babies are back to school! But they’re not really babies anymore.

From Phaedra Parks’ oldest son starting high school, Chris Brown’s daughter going to the fifth grade, the Bryant twins beginning at Hampton and Spelman College, and Porsha Williams’s daughter starting kindergarten, our internet nieces and nephews are growing up fast.

Time is not a real thing, y’all. But the fact that these kids are growing up and thriving is a great thing. Slide on down to see which stars offered a glimpse at their child’s first day back to school for the 2024-2025 school year.

Reign Rushing

The daughter of Toya Johnson-Rushing and her husband, Robert Rushing, started first grade at the very beginning of August. She looked so cute on her first day!

Pilar McKinley

The daughter of reality star Porsha Williams and entrepreneur Dennis McKinley recently started her first day of kindergarten with plenty of fanfare, as you can see. But nothing was more special than having her parents by her side to wish her luck (and offer kisses).

Ayden and Dylan Nida

You will never believe that Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida’s boys are so big! In their matching uniforms, the young boys were all smiles to start freshman year of high school and sixth grade.

Camryn Ferguson

The firstborn child of Olympic gold medal-winning sprinting legend Allyson Felix and husband (and fellow sprinter Kenneth Ferguson) just started her first day of kindergarten. Mama Allyson set her up with positive affirmations to start the year off right.

Angel Bryant

The daughter of Gizelle and pastor Jamal Bryant and twin of sister Adore began her first year at Spelman College with her mom and dad proudly by her side.

Adore Bryant

Adore joins her twin Angel and her older sister Grace, who is at FAMU, in going to HBCUs. She is attending Hampton University.

Grace Bryant

Speaking of Grace, she just started her sophomore year at Florida A&M University. She and her twin sisters all follow in the footsteps of their parents, who attended Hampton and Morehouse, respectively.

Loyal Jones

The son of rapper Lil Baby and entrepreneur and influencer Jayda Cheaves is officially a kindergartner now.

Isabella Strahan

After bravely making her story public and beating brain cancer, Isabella Strahan, daughter of Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli, just happily returned to her studies at the University of Southern California.

Royalty Brown

The daughter of crooner Chris Brown and Nia Guzman had both of her parents present as she started her last year in grade school: fifth grade. We’re sure Chris’s presence had the schoolyard buzzing.

Storm Reid

Speaking of last firsts, Emmy-winning actress Storm Reid shared a photo of her first day back for her last year of college at the University of Southern California. It feels like we just saw her embark on her journey, and she’s already very close to graduating. Wild!

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s first child together (his second of four), True, is off to first grade. As usual, Kardashian sent her firstborn off with plenty of love — and a ton of balloons.

Golden and Powerful Cannon

The children (the third and fourth out of 12) of Nick Cannon and former beauty queen Brittany Bell started their first day of school. Powerful is starting Pre-K while Golden is officially a fourth grader. Nick wasn’t present for the moment, but Mama Brittany and baby brother Rise cheered them on.