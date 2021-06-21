How Your Favorite Famous Dads Were Celebrated On Father’s Day

Instagram

While Mother’s Day celebrations for famous moms can be pretty extravagant (we’re talking brunches and Birkin bags), no one expects those elaborate gestures on Father’s Day. Still, that doesn’t mean the fellas don’t receive a lot of love on their special day.

Plenty of famous dads were appreciated by their kids, their wives, and some even sent love to other fathers on the holiday. Social media was filled with heartwarming messages and photos of dads being loved on by their children. Birkins can’t beat that! Check out the different ways some of your favorite famous men were honored and how they celebrated Father’s Day.

President Barack Obama

Your forever president felt the love from your forever First Lady, Michelle Obama. She shared a throwback from their family’s time in the White House.

Russell Wilson

You already know Ciara reached down deep for her loving message to husband Russell, sharing a gallery of images of the NFL star on daddy duty.

Steph Curry

“Thank you for being the most amazing dada and role model for our babies,” said Ayesha Curry in a message to husband Steph. The NBA star enjoyed his day, sharing a photo of quality time with his kiddos.

Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union celebrated the strong father and leader Dwyane Wade is, while the retired baller marked the occasion by sharing this message: “My only agenda is LOVE! Happy Father’s Day‼️”

John Legend

Not only did Chrissy Teigen set up this awesome balloon display, but she also celebrated John on Instagram by saying, “There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever.”

Will Smith

The uber famous father of three celebrated the holiday in Miami, being silly, as always, with his kids. “Happy Father’s Day Willard,” Jada wrote to her hubby. “Thank you for being a wonderful Dad❣️”

Kevin Hart

The comedian celebrated Father’s Day by promoting his new Netflix film Fatherhood and by kicking back and relaxing with his brood. “Happy Father’s Day honey!” his wife Eniko wrote. “U are loved beyond words..not jus today but everyday, we celebrate you!”

Boris Kodjoe

The actor was actually at work, wearing a director’s hat. Wife Nicole Ari Parker showered him with love with this encouraging, powerful message.

Martin Lawrence

Marty-Mar celebrated his Father’s Day by repping team #girldad.

Ludacris

Another proud papa, Ludacris was celebrated by wife Eudoxie for all he does for their girls.

Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor showed her hubby some love on Father’s Day by sharing both a cute and comical gallery of him enjoying many a cat nap with their daughters.

Lance Gross

The actor and photographer’s wife, Rebecca, lauded him for his sacrifices. “I know that every thing you do and every move you make is your family in mind and we appreciate all of it.”

Tobe Nwigwe

The rapper and singer and doting dad was celebrated by his wife Fat with a beautiful message. “I’m forever grateful that my children have an example of a real black father to look up to!”

Michael Strahan

The former NFL star and TV personality used the day to celebrate his children, as well as his father Gene, who passed away recently.

Todd Tucker

Kandi shared a number of photos of her beau with their children, telling him “I love the way you love & nurture our kids.”

Devale Ellis

The actor, popular Internet personality and doting dad was celebrated by his lady, wife Khadeen, on the holiday. “It’s crystal clear why God gave us these #3WholeBoys… the world needs more of you and your impact.”

Omari Hardwick

The former Power star used his special day to actually share some of the gifts he received, including some adorable ones from his kids.

Tyler Perry

The star, who carries many titles, celebrated Father’s Day by getting nostalgic. He went through his son Aman’s room, which is filled with baby furniture, and shared that he didn’t have the heart to get rid of everything now that the child is six.

Omarion

We love a father photo shoot! The singer and dancer used the day to share what being a dad means to him and to celebrate other fathers: “To all the men who take responsibility for the seeds they plant. I applaud you and have deep reverence.”

Tyrese

The singer, who has a teenage daughter now who is all grown up, shouted out all the hands-on dads and spoke on his hopes for the future as a father.

Mahershala Ali

The Oscar winner shared a photo of his and daughter Bari’s happy feet, in matching loafers, on the holiday.

Papoose

No dad loves fatherhood like rapper Papoose. His wife, rapper Remy Ma, celebrated him for “loving, guiding, teaching and being everything a father should be” to their daughter Reminisce (aka, “The Golden Child).

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The superstar toasted all the dads, including the ones that have passed on like his own father, in this encouraging holiday message.