It’s National Pet Month: Pictures Of Your Faves With Their Favorite Furry Friends

Of all the things going on, you may have up and forgotten that the month of May is National Pet Month. It’s a time to take note of the wonderful ways in which pets impact our lives. Yes, even cats.
There are a number of stars who’ve been pictured with pets and love them, but chances are, they may not adore their dogs and feline friends at much as the celebs we’ve gathered here do. Take a look and show some love to all the furry animals out there before the month is over — and after, of course.
01
Tabitha Brown
The actress and social media darling loves her some Blacky, her adorable Cockapoo terrier.
02
Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper has a few dogs she’s mom to these days, but no one is more in the spotlight than her French bulldog 4oe.
03
Oprah
Oprah loves her dogs deeply. She’s pictured here giving an air kiss to one of reportedly five in Sadie.
04
Jada Pinkett Smith
The star was gifted her adorable dog Bandit from good friend and famous dog trainer Cesar Millan in 2020.
05
Sherri Shepherd
The comedian only has son Jeffrey as a child, but she loves her dogs, Ashley and Lexi, like they’re her kids, too.
06
Gabourey Sidibe
The actress and director shares the antics of her cat Aaron, who is quite the personality. As she put it, “My cats full name is Aaron Purr Sir but yes I also call him A-A-Ron. He answers to neither cuz he’s a renegade…”
07
Amanda Seales
The comedian and actress, who is also a big cat lover, is pictured with her dog Geordi La Fur.
08
Latto
The rapper, who jokes that her dog is her “kid,” is pictured with her boo Coca.
09
Halle Berry
The Oscar winner has two dogs. She’s pictured here with her buddy Jackson.
10
Phaedra Parks