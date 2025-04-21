Egg Hunts And Bunnies: See How Our Favorite Celebrity Families Spent Easter

Keke Palmer/Instagram

Easter isn’t just a holiday—it’s a sacred time to cement new memories and remember what matters most. It’s a time when tradition meets togetherness, and it’s often a beautifully curated blend of faith, fashion, food, and legacy for Black celebrities. Regardless of one’s spiritual practices or beliefs, many people spend time with their loved ones and observe their traditions during the weekend-long holiday.

This year, many of our fave celeb families spent quality time together during Easter. Some celebrities, like Halle Bailey and Kandi Burruss, decided to go all out and do photo shoots, while others, like Ciara and Russell Wilson, spent quality time with their family. There is no right way to celebrate Easter, but here’s how some of our favorites spent theirs.

Keke Palmer And Leo

Multi-hyphenate actress Keke Palmer shared a stunning picture of her and her son, Leo, on Easter. She captioned the photo, “WOW! What an incredible resurrection day I had. Let me tell you! Had a beautiful Easter with my loved ones, it felt as if we stopped time and healed lineages with the love captured in that communion with one another. We danced, we laughed and we sang. Then, about twenty of us went to see SINNERS!! All I can say to Mr. Coogler is HEARD YOU. That movie felt like Kenan Wayans in Don’t Be A Menace, it was giving “message! Anyway, keep loving, keep healing and keep REMEMBERING yall. It’s all there. Xoxox”

Halle Bailey And Halo

Singer Halle Bailey and her adorable twin, Halo, had an adorable photo shoot, which she shared on Easter.

“Happy easter from us 🥰🐣🐰💕” the singer wrote in her caption. Halle wore a stunning pastel green low-cut dress and baby Halo had on a matching suit.

Kandi Burruss, Ace, And Blaze

Actress and singer Kandi Burruss was a part of the photo shoot gang too this Easter and shared images of herself making silly faces with her minis Ace and Blaze Tucker. In the Easter-themed photo shoot, the three of them are pictured laying in colorful Easter eggs and all smiles.

“Happy Easter! Just a little fun with my babies,” Kandi captioned the fun photos.

❤️

Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris shared a sweet family photo of her posing with her nieces, husband, and other loved ones during Easter.

“On Easter Sunday, we celebrate joy, hope, and our faith in renewal — even through the darkest of times. To all those celebrating today, our family wishes you a happy Easter.”

Ciara And Russell Wilson

Ciara and her family coordinated in pastel pinks and blues with Ciara rocking a fashionable pink suit and coordinating New York Giants baseball cap. Their daughters, Sienna and Amora, rocked the sweetest pink dresses, while Future Zahir and Win Harrison wore baby blue outfits.

“What A Beautiful Day! Jesus Is Risen! Happy Easter!🐣🫶🏽” Ciara captioned the images.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIscbkWt8DS/?img_index=1

It looks like the Wilsons had a fun Easter filled with egg hunts, family, and love.

Tia Mowry, Cairo, And Cree

Speaking of egg hunts, Tia Mowry and her littles also had one. The actress shared a heartfelt caption about the significance of Easter accompanied by images of her time with family. The Game actress’ brother, Tahj, also joined in on the Easter fun.

“​​Easter is right around the corner, and I can’t help but reflect on how special this time of year is for our family. Holidays have always meant so much to us, not just for the celebration, but for the tradition, the togetherness, and the memories we create with our little ones. Looking back at past Easters fills my heart with so much joy, from Sunday church to the egg hunts and all the love in between. I’m so excited to make even more memories this year. 💛🐣🙏🏽” Mowry’s caption read.

Kash Doll, Kashton, And Klarity

Rapper Kash Doll spent time with her beautiful children and the Easter bunny for the holidays. Klarity and Kashton, the two children she had with her ex, Tracy T, were all smiles with the bunny.

“Happy Easter from me and mine..🐣”