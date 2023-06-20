In Case You Missed It, These Sweet Celeb Father’s Day Tributes Were The Best Of The Bunch

Father’s Day may be over but every day is a good day to celebrate the dads who show up for their kids.

This year, celeb moms went out of their way to love on the famous fathers in their lives who are present parents in their kids’ lives. From the likes of Cardi B to Teyana Taylor, Gabrielle Union and more, they made us appreciate the following fathers.

Offset

“As you take your nap I make my videos lol,” Cardi B wrote about her husband, rapper Offset. She shared videos of his kids sharing their love for their dad. “Happy Father’s Day my love @offsetyrn You are a king of a dad and your kids feel your love ,guidance and security…👑🖤”

Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor praised her hubby for the father he is to their girls, Junie and Rue. “Happy Father’s Day Hubzzzzz!🌹It has been one of theeeeee beautiful & greatest joys of my world watching you grow into the man you are today! Especially as a parent,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a collage of sweet photos. “No one ever said it would be easy but you make this papa thing look like a breezeeee. I love you, We love you. Happy Papa Smurf day @imanshumpert 🌹🌹🌹🌹”

Ace Hood

While they don’t have kids together, Shelah Marie found a very creative way to celebrate her husband, rapper Ace Hood, on social media, putting together his very own Netflix series that was a sweet montage of moments he’s shared with his kids.

“I found this new series on Netflix y’all! 🥳 Happy Father’s Day my love! @acehood!

Thank you @_tunisianicole for the inspiration to make this video ❤️. It’s a template on @capcutapp✨”

Tim Weatherspoon

“Timothy Jon—— I can’t believe how lucky I am this life to call you mine, my baby daddy, the love of my life!” wrote Kelly Rowland of her husband, Tim. “Your heart, your soul, you are a thoughtful, intentional, patient, Father! TITAN, NOAH & I are so blessed to call you ours! Thank you for all that you are! But most of all, our blessing! HAPPY FATHERS day my ♥️!!!!!!”

Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer couldn’t say enough sweet things about her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, father to her son Leodis.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!(don’t tell my dad I said that)” she wrote. “Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised. You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo! God bless you darling, thank you for being in our lives. WE LOVE YOU!”

Russell Wilson

“There’s not a day we don’t feel safe, protected supported, comforted, and loved!” Ciara wrote about husband Russell Wilson. “Thank you for being the amazing Father that you are to our babies! We love you so much @DangeRussWilson! #HappyFathersDay Baby!”

Diddy

Diddy’s kids surprised him with the sweetest Father’s Day video (see above), which included all of his children (including baby Love!) sharing what they love and appreciate about him. In between their messages was plenty of heartwarming nostalgic footage of the mogul supporting, playing with and loving on his kids.

Steph Curry

“Happy Fathers Day Chooch!!! We love you so much,” Ayesha Curry wrote of husband Stephen. “It is too much fun raising these 3 little humans together with my best friend and you add so much excitement, fun and wisdom to the journey! I am so proud of you. Watching you with our kiddos brings me SO much joy. Time to pop open a big wave and drive it down the fairway to celebrate!”

Kevin Hart

“Happy Father’s Day to the best husband/ friend/ father!” wrote Eniko Hart. “The kids and I are so fortunate to have you. Your countless love, protection, hard work and dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. I always knew you’d be the best father at raising our kids and leading by the best examples..couldn’t thank God more for such an amazing husband who prioritizes his family FIRST! We LOVE YOU BABE!”

Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union shared a sweet message for husband Dwyane, noting that so much of what she loves about her father she found in him. “Growing up with an involved, present father and marrying a man like you (@dwyanewade) who embodies the same characteristics is nothing short of a blessing. You lead with love and respect, which I could never take for granted.”

She added, “I am beyond grateful to be surrounded by fathers I have the opportunity to love and cherish today and each day to follow. Wishing a special Happy Father’s Day to @dwyanewade, Sylvester Union Jr. (my dad), @papadwade, John Booker Glass Sr. (my late maternal grandfather), and Sylvester Union Sr. (my late paternal grandfather).”