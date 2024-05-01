Carmelo Anthony And Asani Swann Team Up With Robert Mondavi Winery To Unveil Multi-Year Partnership

Photo by Martin Blanco, courtesy of VII(N) The Seventh Estate and Robert Mondavi Winery

Today, Robert Mondavi Winery and VII(N) The Seventh Estate, founded by Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann, announce a new partnership driven by a shared vision to broaden the horizons of the wine industry. A multi-year collaboration between the two entities, kicking off with Ode to Soul wine as its first offering, has at its core the shared commitment to winemaking excellence and category modernization, blending the legacy and winemaking prowess of Robert Mondavi Winery with the mission of VII(N) The Seventh Estate. Ode to Soul, the partnership’s inaugural wine venture, is a proprietary red wine that embodies the essence of true collaboration between three dynamic connoisseurs with diverse perspectives on wine.

Crafted by Robert Mondavi Winery’s Chief Winemaker Geneviève Janssens in partnership with Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann, Ode to Soul is the culmination of each contributor’s unique experiences, distinct palate, and creative processes. Drawing from the world-renowned To Kalon Vineyard in Napa Valley’s Oakville AVA, Ode to Soul showcases a blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a touch of Petit Verdot. A harmonious blend of rich heritage and future-focused innovation, the 2021 vintage offers a wine experience that is both exhilarating and powerful yet elegant and classic.

Robert Mondavi Winery is revered for its decades-long rich heritage and acclaim for crafting exceptional wines that represent innovation and uncompromising quality. VII(N) The Seventh Estate is driven by a mission to bring new voices into the world of wine, offering premium wines while connecting perspectives and individuals from all walks of life.

“We are thrilled to launch our partnership with VII(N) The Seventh Estate by bringing the special limited-release Ode to Soul to life,” said Euming Lee, Brand Director of Robert Mondavi Winery. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with new wine offerings, rich experiences, and forward-thinking cultural collaborations to welcome more people to the beautiful world of Napa Valley fine wine.”

“A huge piece of our mission through VII(N)’s collaboration with Robert Mondavi Winery is to innovate beyond the wine by bringing new voices and perspectives to the industry. Ode to Soul serves as a shining example of the magic that is made when a group of experts with diverse backgrounds and experiences unite to share their passions to create something new and different,” says Asani Swann and Carmelo Anthony, exclusively to ESSENCE.

Ode to Soul will be available beginning May 1, 2024, exclusively at Robert Mondavi Winery’s Arch & Tower lounge in downtown Napa and online at www.robertmondaviwinery.com. It retails for $275.