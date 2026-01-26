Cardi B Is Headed To The Super Bowl!

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 25: Artist Cardi B poses for a photo following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

This time last year, Cardi B was teasing a new album, looking to get out of her marriage to Offset, and seemingly back on the market. A year later, her album, Am I the Drama? is a hit, she’s still trying to get free from her estranged husband, but has a new man, a new baby — and she’s headed to the Super Bowl.

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 25: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrate after the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

The beauty was on hand on Sunday night (Jan. 25) as her boyfriend Stefon Diggs’s New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game in Denver, Colorado. The snow was coming down heavy, but the vibes were high as she supported him rocking a custom gray look from designer Baba Jagne’s JAGNE label, with a gray Hermes bag and Amina Muaddi boots.

She was in full WAG mode, meeting up with Diggs after the game to give him hugs and kisses. “That’s my baby!” she shouted as she filmed him crying while talking to press afterward. She also hyped up his mother, who celebrated her birthday on the big night.

Sis was fully in her element, also showing love to the team’s quarterback, Drake Maye, the coach Mike Vrabel and owner Robert Kraft on Instagram. She’s not just a fan of her beau, but of the team at large.

We are knee-deep in WAG season, with Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla being courtside mainstays thanks to their NBA beaus Klay Thompson and Brandon Ingram. Coco Jones is all smiles these days as she cheers on fiancé Donovan Mitchell, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jordyn Woods is a new fiancée to Knicks star Karl Anthony Towns. And Simone Biles was putting on (literally, dressing with her man’s face on her clothes) for Jonathan Owens when the Chicago Bears went far in the playoffs. But Cardi is the first WAG to make it to a Big Game, and we can’t wait to see the show she’s going to put on for the biggest game of the year (Halftime Show moment with Bad Bunny perhaps?).

The 33-year-old was first spotted hanging out with Diggs, 32, in late 2024, a few months after she announced her split from Offset and after welcoming her daughter, Blossom. They hard-launched their relationship in May 2025, and by September, she announced that the she was expecting her first child with the wide receiver. The two have been thick as molasses since they welcomed their son in November, the rapper even publicly defending her boyfriend against a myriad of allegations aimed his way, including recent claims of assault by his former chef, which he is facing charges over.

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 25: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots pose for a portrait after the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

“Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers,” she told Gayle King when announcing her pregnancy in September 2025. “We’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. Yeah we’re one of the greatest but what’s next? What we doing again? Do it again? We have to do it again all the time. We’re never like comfortable. We just want to keep doing it and that’s just how we both are.”

As she prepares for her Little Miss Drama Tour and he prepares for his first Super Bowl, the two are definitely winning professionally (and it seems personally too).