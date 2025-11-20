Cardi B Debuts Baby No. 4 With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Rapper Cardi B, 33, is officially a mother of four after giving birth to her second son on November 4. The rapper was gracious enough to share a sneak peek of her little bundle of love on Instagram in a series of heart-tugging photos.

“11/4 🧸🩶🏈,” the simple caption for the post read.

In the first image, Cardi is seen sitting in a chair in what looks like a nursery, cradling and looking down at him. The second picture was shot at the hospital and features her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, 31, as they both appear to be gushing over the little one they created. The cutest picture might be the last one in the carousel, where their newborn is bundled up in a New England Patriots-themed outfit, repping his dad’s team. Diggs, of course, plays for the NFL team as a wide receiver.

The artist chose to blur out her newborn’s face, and we don’t yet know his name. Meanwhile, Diggs showed some love and support to his lady in her comment section.

“Proud of you boo butt !!!! Love you,” he wrote alongside a pink heart. Their newest creation will join the artist’s three other children–Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 14 months, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Kiari “Offset” Cephus.

Though they were seen hanging out together early in the year, including on Valentine’s Day, Cardi and her athlete beau hard-launched their relationship in May after much speculation from fans. She later revealed she was pregnant in September during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she announced during the interview. “I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper seems to be in better spirits and taking her power back despite her ongoing divorce from the former Migos rapper. About a week prior, she shared an Instagram post about how she is entering a new season and is ready to enter this chapter full steam.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way,” she wrote. Cardi also let fans know she was getting ready to tour and preparing to give her fans the best show possible.

“I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever,” she concluded.

The star has the support of her fans and family as she embarks on this new journey. The TV personality recently, hilariously, lamented her mom coming to stay for long periods every time she has a new baby and tossing out her late-night snacks, like her beloved beef jerky. But at least she has help!

It’s good to see the rapper in a better space and taking on life’s challenges gracefully.