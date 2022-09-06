Cardi B’s Son Wave Just Turned One And The Family Celebrated In Diamonds In Denim

AB+DM for ESSENCE

Little Wave is making waves and living it up courtesy of his parents, rappers Cardi B and Offset. The couple’s second and youngest child just hit a milestone of one years old and his parents couldn’t be more excited.

“WAVE,SET,GOOOO!!!!!! 🏁🏎🥳HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love” she wrote in a caption under a series of Instagram photos capturing the race car themed party decor.

Cardi, 29, also shared precious moments of the party via her Instagram stories, and there fans could see Wave make a grand entrance in a Mercedes-Benz kiddie car his aunt and Cardi’s younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, got for him. All of his siblings were also present, and everyone coordinated in matching denim.

Mom wasn’t the only one who was excited about Wave turning one.

“MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️” Offset wrote as the caption to an Instagram video of him rocking Wave when he was a newborn.

The party was every kid’s dream with activities such as model car racing and denim jacket customizations for people to engage with. Cardi and Offset are notorious for doing it big when it comes to their family whether it’s for their children’s birthdays or they’re celebrating the love they share as a couple. They have now been married since 2017 and seem to be mastering this family thing.