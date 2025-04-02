Cardi B Says Offset Is Stalking And Threatening Her: 'He Tries To Pull My Self-Esteem To The Ground'

Getty

Rapper Cardi B has had enough of her ex Offset. The artists took to social media to expose his recent actions, which allegedly include harassment and murder-suicide threats. The 32-year-old went live on X Spaces to share details about what transpired.

“This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi claimed of Offset, 33. “All that s—, he was mad.”

In addition to threatening to kill himself and Cardi, the Bodak Yellow rapper also alleges that the Migos rapper sent inappropriate videos to a man she’s dealing with. Cardi is rumored to be dating Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs after they were seen out together.

“Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s— that I was dealing with for the past two months,” the rapper continued.

She continued, “Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.” Cardi added that she was “tired” of her soon to be ex-husband leaving her “explicit voicemails.”

During the live, Cardi also accused her rapper ex of Facetiming her with his new girlfriend–he’s rumored to be dating model Melanie Jayda. “You’ve been harassing me and harassing the man that I’ve been dealing with for months already.”

The on and off again couple have had several public fallouts over the past few years and are still in the process of getting divorced. They got hitched in 2017 but Cardi filed for divorce in 2024 for the second time. She also filed in September 2020, but the former couple reconciled at the time.

Back in December, Cardi also accused Offset of not buying their children Christmas gifts in 2024.

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday,” she claimed, referring to their youngest. “Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn’t bought them s— for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts.”

She added, “But you didn’t bought my kids s— on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn’t f—ing, but we was cool. Stop f—ing playing with me.”

The artists share three children together– daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and another daughter born in September 2024.