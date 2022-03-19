In Cardi B and Offset’s matrimonial home, intentional dating is clearly a ritual. We aren’t complaining because the couple makes date nights (and days) look lush and they match one another’s fly.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a recent date night pic of her and husbae in matching drip. The two music superstars stepped out wearing matching Supreme/Burberry jackets and his and her beanie hats.

For those who don’t know, Cardi and Offset got married in 2017 and share two children together–Kulture and a son who was born in September 2021.

The couple have had their ups and down but seem to be in a happy place and enjoying family life, while still prioritizing their relationship with boo’d up outings.

Cardi told E!’s Daily Pop back in November last year, “We went through some challenges. We had to get to know each other better,” she said. “I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

She added, “I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”

They often enjoy spending quality time together doing fun activities and celebrating popular holidays. For instance, Cardi’s Valentine’s Day gift to Offset was a tattoo, which she did for him with the help of his tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. She inked their wedding date “9/20/17” on her husband’s hand and got a matching tattoo for herself too.

Here are a few of our favorite date night (and date day) moment…and looks…from the couple.