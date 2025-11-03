Cardi B Serves Major WAG Energy At Stefon Diggs’ Football Game

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B is in full WAG mode. The expecting mom pulled up to her boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ game at Gillette Stadium in New England to cheer him on from a suite. This public display of support comes after the Grammy-award winning artist revealed in September that she was expecting her fourth child, her first with the wide receiver.

The “Check Please” rapper, who is often referred to as a fashion icon, didn’t disappoint with the pregnancy fashions for the big game. We’re officially in cold-weather season, but Cardi brought the heat, wearing a burgundy leather look from Bottega Veneta, boots, and a matching long jacket, as well as an Hermes bag. Not only did sis look good, but she also looked elated to be there. Diggs was also glad to have her there, as he was seen rapping her song “Outside,” scored a touchdown in her presence and his Patriots won the game versus the Atlanta Falcons. The couple were together as she spoke to popular style content creator Maurice Kamara of The People Gallery after the game.

Cardi and the New England Patriots player met through mutual friends, according to the 33-year-old. They were first spotted hanging out together in October 2024; however, the rapper pushed back on rumors that they were a thing at the time. But by Valentine’s Day, the two were spotted outside a Miami hotel. In April, the “WAP” artist confirmed she did indeed have an anonymous man and kicked off her hot girl summer by making her romance with Diggs Instagram official. Glimpses at their relationship have since been deleted from their Instagram pages, but as you can see, they’re still going strong.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The hard launch at the time was done amid her public feud with estranged husband, Offset. The former couple has always had an up-and-down relationship, but it reached new lows after Cardi filed for divorce for a final time in July 2024. She alleged that the former Migos rapper was threatening and stalking her, and he’s also demanded spousal support.

Cardi hasn’t let that hold her back, as she’s clearly moved on despite their long, drawn-out divorce proceedings. And while fans had already speculated that she was expecting a fourth bundle of joy, she officially made the announcement—her way—on CBS Mornings in September while chatting with Gayle King.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. “I’m actually very…I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space,” she said while promoting the release of her second album, Am I the Drama? “I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers.”

She added, “We’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. Yeah we’re one of the greatest but what’s next? We have to do it again all the time. We’re never like comfortable. We just want to keep doing it and that’s just how we both are.”

WAG life looks good on Cardi, and so does pregnancy!