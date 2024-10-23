Cardi B Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Prank Caller Who Sent Child Protective Services To Her Home

Getty

Rapper Cardi B takes her job as a mother seriously and doesn’t take lightly to jokes concerning her kids. The 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram live to blast a fan who sent child protective services to her home as a joke. The unknown prank caller reported that her three children were in danger.

“So I wanna make this very f–king clear and I can’t even breathe right now,” she said in the video. “Motherf–kers have taken s–t too f–king far when you mess with my f–king kids.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper continued, “I swear to you I’m gonna get to the f–king bottom bottom of it, ok? For you motherf–kers to do a little f–king prank call.”

Cardi recorded the video from a hospital bed. The mother-of-three shared that she has been sick in the hospital since Saturday.

“For the Child Protective Services to come to my f–king house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that there been going on that, that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f–king dumb?”

She also added that the anonymous caller took a prank too far and she didn’t find it funny at all.

“We’re the only colored people in my neighborhood completely and for motherf–kers to pop up in my house with cops and child protective services because you motherf–kers wanna do an anonymous call involving my children… I promise you this, I’m gonna sue CPS for f–king coming to my house at whatever the f–k time it is.”

Also known as Belcalis Cephus, Cardi made it clear that she was ready to take legal action and promised to “sue the person that did this anonymous call.”

“I’m gonna get to the bottom of this. I’m gonna hire the best private investigator in the whole f–king country because y’all take joking and y’all take s–t a little too far,” she continued.

“Play with my motherhood or with my ex-husband’s fatherhood,” she said referring to her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset. The TV personality got married in 2017 and filed for divorce in August 2024. This marks her second attempt–Cardi previously filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in 2020.

“We don’t play that s–t. My kids live great. My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit no matter how annoying they are,” she said, adding, “I never hit my kids.”

Cardi B. is a mother to her 6-year-old daughter Kulture, 3-year-old son Wave and her newborn daughter who she gave birth to in September.

“They go to the best school, my daughter f–king school tuition f–king fees is $45,000,” she said of her 6-year-old daughter Kulture, adding that her youngest daughter’s nanny costs her $700 a day.

“I spend more money on my kids’ bill than I spend money on clothes for myself,” said Cardi B, who also shares 3-year-old son Wave with Offset. “We take very great care of our kids.”

The rapper concluded by adding that not everything is a prank or joke and we couldn’t agree more.