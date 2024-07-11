Cardi B And Offset Took Their Daughter, Kulture To Disneyland Paris For Her 6th Birthday 

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B goes all out for her kids, especially when it’s time to celebrate a birthday. Her eldest child, Kulture, just turned 6, and they celebrated her new age at Disneyland in Paris.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, gentle, amazing daughter…” the rapper wrote in a caption with snippets of the birthday festivities. “Not only are you growing up on me but I’m growing up with you cause I learned sooo much by just being your mom.”

The artist continued, “Thank you @mattyboy90 X @chromeheartsofficial for this beautiful dress …. @offsetyrn you did that lol. And thank you @hecjets for makin the impossible possible for this trip …not only did we have the best jet experience..we almost ain’t made it but yall made it HAPPEN!!!”

In Cardi’s pictures and videos, Kulture looked like the ultimate princess in her long white gown that trailed the floor. She also got to ride on a private jet (filled with pink and Silver balloons spelling out her name) with her little brother Wave, other siblings, and cousins.

While in Paris, the family visited a zoo where they pet giraffes, ate lamb chops at a lavish restaurant, and cut a pink birthday cake befitting a princess. Not many 6-year-olds get to live it up in Paris for their birthday, but Kulture is accustomed to celebrations that are larger than life. For her 5th birthday, she had a grand Super Mario-themed birthday bash, and when she turned four, she had a mermaid-themed party and received $50,000 cash.

Cardi shares her daughter Kulture with her husband Offset, whom she’s been married since September 2017. They also have a son, Wave Set, who they had in September 2021. Additionally, the couple has a blended family comprising three of Offset’s children from a previous relationship.