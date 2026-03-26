Cardi B’s Kids Kulture And Wave Join Her On Stage During ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour Stop In NYC

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

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How many kids can say they get to watch their parents perform a sold-out concert?

During the Madison Square Garden leg of her Little Miss Drama tour, which was filled to capacity, Cardi B brought her two oldest children, Kulture, 7, and Wave, 4, on stage. The 33-year-old brought her littles out before performing “Girls Like You,” sending the crowd into frenzied cheers.

Their adorable appearance was short but sweet, with the siblings walking out with their mom and waving to fans. Cardi is also mom to Blossom Belle, 1, whom she shares with her soon-to-be ex-husband, rapper Offset, and to a 4-month-old with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

It can’t be easy touring the world with four kids, but the superstar makes it work. During a recent interview with Allure, the 2026 ESSENCE Fest of Culture performer discussed how she balances a thriving career as a mom of four. While she allowed her firstborn to tag along during her first tour seven years ago, she made it clear that Kulture’s studies come first now. Since Wave is younger, the artist isn’t as hung up on him missing classes to hit the road, but does prioritize his extracurricular sports because he enjoys them.

“Kulture’s in school, and her school don’t play that s–t,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told the publication.

She also emphasized how motherhood has shifted her approach to her career and life in general.

“Something changes in you, and that’s all moms,” Cardi said. “Even a f—–g dog will change as soon as they become a mom…A new you is born.”

Even though tour life and parenting simultaneously isn’t ideal, the 33-year-old’s kids get to witness firsthand what discipline, dedication, and hard work look like. In a 2025 interview with Jay Shetty, the artist said she’s focused on teaching her kids discipline so they can exceed her success.

“It’s gotta be in you, and you have to be better than me. I want you to be better than me,” she said. “There’s things that I cannot do that I want my kids to do.”

“I want you to be smarter than me,” she added. “I want you to be — not perfect because you cannot make your kids perfect and you don’t want you to put pressure on your kids [to be] perfect — but I want you to be a 100 times better version than me, and I’m gonna [instill] that in you and you’re gonna be mad and you’re gonna be crying, but you’re gonna appreciate that one day because I wish the things that I put on my kids, somebody put in me when I was younger.”