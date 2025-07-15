Cardi B Threw A Sweet Hello Kitty-Themed Bash For Kulture’s 7th Birthday With All Her Kids There

Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B’s eldest daughter, Kulture, is reminding us that time moves fast. The growing beauty, who was born July 10, 2018, just turned 7, and her parents couldn’t be prouder. In an Instagram post, Cardi gushed over her daughter and all the qualities that make her the shining star she is.

“Sooo kind ,beautiful and thoughtful….I love you soo much ….My baby doll baby i loved soo much when I was a little girl came to life 🎀💝🩰” she wrote in a caption dedicated her firstborn.

The rapper posted a series of images with Kulture dolled up posing in a multicolored outfit in front of a Hello Kitty backdrop. The 7-year-old had a birthday celebration with friends before jet setting off to Disney. In the latter images, the artist shared snaps of all three of her kids at Disney–that includes Kulture’s younger siblings Wave and baby Blossom.

Offset also took time out to wish Kulture a happy birthday via a dedicated Instagram post.

“Kulture Kiari…. Happy birthday my angel from heaven…. my super star… my inspiration… daddy loves you and i am thankful for your beautiful pure soul… you are truly a blessing!!! Time has gone so fast…. BIG 7 I can’t believe it already!!!!!!!!” he wrote. The Instagram post featured multiple images of Kulture over the years, from her infancy to the present.

One thing is for sure–Kulture has been showered in love since the day she was born, and her parents always go all out to celebrate her birthday. When she turned six, the little stunner also went to Disneyland Paris with her parents. When she turned five, it was a Super Mario-themed birthday bash, and when she turned four, she received $50,000 cash from them.

Despite Cardi giving her kids the world, especially on birthdays, she strives to ensure they remain humble.

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,’ ” she told Vogue Singapore. “They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets.”

The rapper, 32, shares all three of her kids with Offset, whom she’s in the process of divorcing.

Happy birthday to Cardi’s mini me and we look forward to continuing to watch her grow!