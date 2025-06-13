Op-Ed: Women Are Rooting For Cardi B And Teyana Taylor—Because They Chose Themselves

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

What began as a quiet exit from a toxic relationship quickly became a public conversation, igniting thousands of reactions across social media.

On August 1, 2024, Cardi B posted a photo of herself in a stunning red gown, cradling her growing belly with the city skyline behind her. The moment marked her third pregnancy announcement—but more than that, it felt like a declaration, because it was one: “With every ending comes a new beginning!” As she prepared to bring new life into the world, she also seemed to be closing a chapter. Many fans took this as a sign: she was ready to move forward with her divorce from rapper Offset and begin building a healthier, more grounded life for herself and her children.

For some, the idea that two truths can exist at once feels foreign—especially in a world that encourages us to choose sides, stay polarized, and view life in absolutes. But that’s exactly what Cardi seemed to be embracing: the duality of grief and joy, of endings and beginnings. She had reached her limit and was choosing to refocus on what mattered most—her children, who were giving her the motivation to keep going.

After years of cheating rumors and moments of public betrayal, she chose to move on with her life in pursuit of her own joy and healing on the other side of being in a chronically toxic relationship. Now, I believe we can all understand and agree that NFL Star Stefon Diggs may not be her next husband. However, seeing her in a new relationship that appears lighter than the last has felt liberating for a lot of women. Life after one chooses to get through betrayal and toxicity always appears to look and feel more gratifying for most women. That in-between season is challenging though.

Still, it has been a joy to see more people choosing themselves opposed to staying married to a partner who perpetuates disrespect, violence, and chaos in the lives of those they should be a safe space for. According to USA Facts, the marriage census shows that 47.1% of American households were headed by married couples, which appears to be significantly less than the percentage in 1949 (78.8%), which was 75 years ago and during a time when being married and having a traditional family was the standard. There are millions of reasons that may drive the decline of marriage rates. The common theme I have noticed amongst some of our favorite stars is a lack of joy and freedom to choose themselves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Teyana Taylor can relate. She noted in an Instagram Live post that she was working to file a motion to get her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert, “to leave me alone so we can both go and live our life in peace.” That peace she speaks of is what most are striving for when they decide to end a relationship or a season for good. At some point in her marriage of seven years, there was a clear absence of it.

When marriages end, those endings tend leave couples with a void and feelings of disappointment. As a licensed social worker, I always encourage the individuals I work with to prioritize seeing themselves through the season instead of overworking to “get over it” or get over the person because sometimes “getting over” is not as feasible as hoped when you have shared a life, memories, and children, with another person. So, what am I observing about the choices of Cardi B and Teyana Taylor?

I am reminded of how much built-up bravery is vital when leaving a toxic relationship. The gall to leave does not come overnight, and I am sure these two women as well as a whole other world of women have attempted to salvage their marriages by considering every nook and circumstance they could adjust to make the relationship work and have peace. However, there comes a moment, for everyone, when attempting to be flexible starts to look like overadjusting and overaccommodating. Every ending should have a deadline to add some finality to the mix instead of extending our time, energy and existence in a relationship that is clearly causing us pain.

Cardi B and Teyana Taylor have since decided to move on, and in the process, moved on to new relationships. They appear to be pursuing what once brought them the joy and happiness they needed before those feelings were repressed. Like Cardi B and Teyana Taylor, people in general deserve to not only be in pursuit of who and what makes them happy, but they also deserve to be participants in the actual act and work of inviting joy into their space and lives. Cutting ties from toxic relationships is not easy work and it’s also true that the removal of self out of these challenging seasons can be the most liberating decision one will ever make. There’s those two opposing truths again.

Choosing who and what is best for us is a part of upholding the promise we made to ourselves to steward our wellness. If we have observed anything from their decisions, it is how much the world and people around us open up once we start to trust that joy is our innate portion.