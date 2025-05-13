Cardi B Makes It Courtside Official With Rumored Boyfriend, Stefon Diggs

Getty

Rapper Cardi B popped out with her new boo Stefon Diggs at the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, May 12. Rumors have been circulating since October 2024 that the two have been an item for some months, and their public appearance seemingly confirms it.

The Grammy-award-winning artist looked fabulous as usual, wearing an all-black mini-skirt and matching jacket. The NFL player matched her fly with a denim set and Timberland boots.

While the couple has been spotted at the same events over the past few months—the Met Gala and Coachella included–this will be the first public event that they arrive (and hold hands) at together.

The NFL player and 32-year-old rapper were all smiles sitting courtside at the game, which ended with the Knicks beating the Celtics 121-113.

Cardi has been dropping hints about her new man and singing his praises over the past few months. In April, while chatting with fans on X Spaces, the Cardi explained why she hasn’t been paying any mind to her online haters.

“You know when you got a gorgeous n***a loving and f*** you from head to toe?” Cardi asked during the X Spaces live. “It’s like, I don’t give a f*** what anybody say when you got a real fine n***a that loves you from head to toe.”

The Bodak Yellow artist’s new relationship debut comes amidst her ongoing divorce saga, which has been both public and messy. In March, the artist came online to expose her ex, Offset, accusing the Migos rapper of trying to sabotage her love life.

“He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex,” she said at the time. The mother of three also accused her soon-to-be ex-husband of stalking and threatening her.

The former couple secretly wed in 2017; however, by September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce. Shortly after, the former couple reconciled. By the summer of 2024, the artist called it quits a second time and followed through.

Offset has also moved on and is rumored to be dating model Melanie Jayda.